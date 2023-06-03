Shweta Bachchan shares Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan's secrets to a long marriage on her parents' 50th anniversary

Shweta Bachchan/Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, the celebrated couple in the Indian film industry, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, June 3. To mark the special occasion, their daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda shared their vintage photo and also revealed their secrets to a happy long marriage.

Taking to her Instagram, Shweta dropped a black-and-white picture in which Amitabh and Jaya are looking at each other. While Big B is seen wearing a printed shirt and white pants, Jaya is seen dressed in an elegant saree. Along with the photo, she wrote, "Happy 50th parents ~ now you're "Golden". Once on being asked what the secret to a long marriage is, my mother answered - love, and I think my father's was - the wife is always right. That's the long & short of it!!."

On Friday late at night, Amitabh also penned a small note thanking fans for their wishes on him and Jaya completing 50 years of their marriage as he took to his official blog and wrote, "June 3 dawns in a few and the years be counted as 50. Love respect and gratitude for the wishes, that have come and perhaps shall come."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B will be seen in a special appearance in three films this year named Ganapath, The Umesh Chronicles, and Ghoomer. He also has the pan-India science fiction film Project K with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone lined up, which is set to release in cinemas in January next year.

On the other hand, Jaya Bachchan will be seen next in Karan Johar's romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Also starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles, the family drama hits theatres on July 28. Its vibrant posters were recently released on Johar's 51st birthday in May last week.



