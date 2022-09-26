Shweta Bachchan reveals Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan were overprotective parents, says 'we never had...'

Shweta Bachchan/Instagram

Born to one of the most powerful couples in Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan in 1946, Shweta Bachchan Nanda didn't choose a career in the Hindi film industry and instead opted to be an author and columnist. Though, her brother Abhishek Bachchan is following in the footsteps of his parents.

In a recent interview, Shweta recalled how her parents, coming from small towns in India and becoming huge superstars, have been overprotective of their children, keeping them away from the limelight of the glitz and glamour of the film industry. She, who was seen recently in the second season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, even added that she and Abhishek lived an insular life in their childhood days.

Speaking to ETimes, the 48-year-old Shweta said, "My parents are a lot more protective than I am, but that was a different time. My father and mother came from small towns in India and made their destinies in films. It brought them a lot of fame and recognition and for people who came from nuclear middle-class families, it’s a big change in life."

"So, when we were born, they had the instinct that we have to protect these kids because there was so much attention on them and it was a new way of life. We (her and Abhishek) never had magazines at home and TV was also limited back in the 80s. We lived an insular life", she added.



Married to the industrialist Nikhil Nanda, whose maternal grandfather was the legendary actor Raj Kapoor, Shweta is now herself parents to entreprenuer Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda, who is soon going to make his Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies along with other two star kids, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and late actress Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor.