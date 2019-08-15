Shweta and Abhishek Bachchan's Rakshabandhan celebrations with Aaradhya, Navya Nanda, Agastya give major sibling goals

Celebrating festivals are like a reunion time for Bollywood celebrities. No matter how busy their schedules are the whole family comes together and celebrate the festival in a fun and frolic way. Today, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, it was no different for these celebrities. They took to their social media pages and shared photos and videos clicked during the rakhi festival. One of the families to do that is the Bachchan family!

Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagram page and shared a photo posing with sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda and cousin Naina Bachchan. AB wrote, "They have been by my side through it all ( also the other 2 not pictured here), and still, they stand in support and with love. Happy Rakhi @shwetabachchan @nainabachchan, Namrata and Nilima. #brothersandsisters #rakshabandhan"

Shweta shared a candid click with Abhishek and captioned the photo as, "Cha Ching". She also posted a photo posing with children Navya Naveli Nanda, Agastya Nanda, Abhishek, Aaradhya Bachchan and Naina. It's so sweet to see all the brothers and sisters come together under the same roof. She posted the photo by writing, "Brothers & Sisters"

She shared another photo of Navya and Agastya with a quirky caption, "Best behaviour". Finally, grandparents Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan posted with their grandchildren.

Check out the photos below:

Abhishek wore white kurta pyjamas and an orange Nehru jacket. While Shweta looked pretty in a peach coloured salwar suit. Aaradhya looked cute in a white printed dress with a red dupatta. Navya was seen in a yellow salwar suit as similar as her mom's attire.