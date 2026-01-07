FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

'Shut the fu*k up': Kartik Aaryan's rumoured girlfriend breaks silence on dating rumours, says THIS about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor

Kartik Aaryan's rumoured girlfriend Karina Kubiliute has finally broken silence over their speculations, and set the record straight.

Simran Singh

Updated : Jan 07, 2026, 09:59 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Greece model, Karina Kubiliute, who's been linked with Kartik Aaryan, has finally broken the silence on their dating rumours, and set the record straight, once and for all. This week, Kartik has become the new target of trolls. After the disappointing box office returns of his latest film, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, the actor was targeted online based on speculations about his holiday with the 'mystery girl' Karina. It all started when Kartik shared a laid-back photo from the beach of Goa. Karina also shared a photo from her vacay, from seemingly the same location. Netizens spotted similarities in both photos, and on Reddit, a new dating rumour started. 

Kartik (37) got huge backlash on social media for dating a much-younger model, Karina (17). It was also reported that Kartik was following Karina on Instagram, and he unfollowed her just before their dating rumours grabbed eyeballs. However, now Karina has set the record straight, and she has made a huge revelation about their rumoured relationship. 

'STFU, I don't know Kartik: Karina Kubiliute

Karina Kubiliute, on her Instagram, has updated her bio that clearly says, "I don’t know Kartik, I’m not his gf, I’m on holiday with my family." After the dating rumours started making headlines, Karina commented on one of the posts and said, "I’m not his gfffff!!!!! Lois bro STFU (shut the fu*k up)."

Kartik-GF

About Karina and Kartik's vacay photos

From Kartik and Karina's vacay photos, netizens pointed out similarities such as matching beach backdrops, towel patterns, and photo angles. As per reports, both appeared to be staying at Goa's St. Regis hotel, which further fueled the speculations of them holidaying together. Kartik didn't care to respond to these dating rumours. But Karina's statement has put an end to these speculations. 

On the work front, Kartik and Ananya's latest film, romantic drama, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, has received mixed to negative reviews from critics, and it's struggling to stay afloat amid Dhurandhar wave and Ikkis' release. 

