'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' song 'Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho': Ayushmann Khurrana beautifully croons love ballad

New song from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is out and it's titled 'Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho'. The track is picturised on Ayushmann Khurrana, who is crooning it inside a recording studio. Along with that, we also see glimpses from the film where the multitalented actor is seen sharing cure chemistry with Jitendra Kumar. It's a love ballad with beautiful lyrics and applies to any kind of love people share between them.

The song also shows how romance brewed between Ayushmann and Jitendra which has been shot organically. They share extremely palpable chemistry but also faces objections from Jitu's family. The music for 'Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho' is given by Tanishk - Vayu while the lyrics are penned by Vayu.

Meanwhile, check out the video below:

Ayushmann tweeted the song by writing, "Aadha aadha hum jo dono mila de toh bann jayegi apni ek zindagani! #MereLiyeTumKaafiHo out now! #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan @raogajraj @Neenagupta001 @Farjigulzar @iammanurishi @SunitaRajwar @maanvigagroo @Panawasthy_31 #NeerajSingh @purevayu"

Take a look:

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is directed by Hitesh Kewalya and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma. Apart from Ayushmann and Jitu, the film also stars Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Manurishi Chaddha, Sunita Rajwar, Maanvi Gagroo, Pankhuri Awasthy and Neeraj Singh in pivotal roles.

In the film, Ayushmann and Jitu play a homosexual couple who fight for their love and acceptance from society. The trailer unveiled a couple of weeks back was loved by the masses.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is releasing on February 21, 2020.