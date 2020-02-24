'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Box Office Report Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana's film crosses Rs 30 crore mark
Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar starrer 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' perform decently on the first weekend.
'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Box Office Report Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana's film crosses Rs 30 crore mark , Movie Still
Written By
Edited By
Aishwarya Vasudevan
Source
DNA webdesk
Once again Ayushmann Khurrana proved that he is a successful actor and there's no turning back. His latest outing Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan continues to mint money at the box office. Even decently, the film has managed to grab the attention of cinemagoers as this is the first time we are seeing a homosexual romcom in Bollywood. Along with Ayushmann Khurrana, the film also stars Jitendra Kumar paired opposite him.
Now the weekend collections of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan are out. The film which made Rs 10.75 crore approx on Saturday showed limited growth on its first Sunday with Rs 11 crore approx. But it has managed to cross Rs 30 crore mark at the box office which is fourth-best for Ayushmann after Dream Girl, Bala and Badhaai Ho.
Check it out in detail below:
Friday - Rs 9 crore
Saturday - Rs 10.75 crore approx
Sunday - Rs 11 crore approx
TOTAL - Rs 30.75 crore approx
While trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan records healthy weekend... Good growth on Day 2, limited growth on Day 3... Metros dominate, contribute to its earnings... Important to stay strong from Mon to Thu... Fri 9.55 cr, Sat 11.08 cr, Sun 12.03 cr. Total: â‚¹ 32.66 cr. #India biz. #SMZS"
He also compared Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's weekend collection with Ayushmann's earlier films by writing, "#AyushmannKhurrana versus #AyushmannKhurrana... *Opening Weekend* biz...2019: #DreamGirl â‚¹ 44.57 cr2019: #Bala â‚¹ 43.95 cr2018: #BadhaaiHo â‚¹ 45.70 cr [extended 4-day wknd]2020: #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan â‚¹ 32.66 cr2019: #Article15 â‚¹ 20.04 cr2018: #AndhaDhun â‚¹ 15 cr2017: #ShubhMangalSaavdhan â‚¹ 14.46 cr2017: #BareillyKiBarfi â‚¹ 11.52 cr#India biz."
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is directed by Hitesh Kewalya.