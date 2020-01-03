'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan': Bhumi Pednekar all set to reunite with Ayushmann Khurrana in the sequel

Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film is Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and it's based on a same-sex couple. In the film, which is a sequel to Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, the actor will be playing the role of a gay. He is paired opposite Jitendra Kumar. The film also marks the reunion of Badhaai Ho duo Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is directed by Hitesh Kewalya and the first look has left an impressive mark on everyone.

Now, in the film, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan's female lead Bhumi Pednekar is all set to make a special appearance. Her look from the film has been unveiled and she is seen riding a motorcycle and flashing her beautiful smile. Colour Yellow Productions revealed her look and wrote, "@bhumipednekar returns to the family with a special appearance in #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan! @cypplOfficial @aanandlrai @TSeries @itsbhushankumar written and directed by @hiteshkewalya @raogajraj @Neenagupta001 @Farjigulzar @iammanurishi @maanvigagroo @SunitaRajwar"

Check it out below:

Talking about Bhumi being a part of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, filmmaker Aanand L Rai told Mumbai Mirror, "Bhumi is a part of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan family and we couldn’t imagine making Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan without her. She has a special appearance in the narrative and we are extremely happy to have her on board."

While Bhushan Kumar said, "Bhumi’s association adds value to the storyline. She is an amazing actor and I am glad she is a part of our film."

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is all set to hit the screens on February 21, 2020.