'Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan' box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer earns Rs 34 crore in four days

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar starrer Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan witnessed a drop in its earnings on the first Monday as it collected 3.50 crore net taking its four day total to 34 crore net. According to a report in Box Office India, the drop in the collections is about 50% on real value but these films need to hold well on Monday.

The reports also suggest that films like Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan "need relatability and there will be a very limited audience which is going to relate with gay characters". The first week's collections of the film will be between 42-43 crore net but the second week would decide if the film will fare average. However, the film is sure to beat the numbers of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan in week one and it has been helped by having good revenue from satellite and digital which almost covers the total costs of the film so it will make good money.

The first four day business of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is as follows.

Friday - 9,00,00,000

Saturday - 10,75,00,000 apprx

Sunday - 11,00,00,000 apprx

Monday - 3,50,00,000 apprx

TOTAL - 34,25,00,000 apprx

In a recent interview, Jitendra, who made his debut in Bollywood opposite Shweta Tripathi in Gone Kesh talked about signing Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and how he met the director Hitesh Kewalya two months after the offer came along. "When I heard the narration, I realised how simply things were explained to the families in the narrative. I instantly knew I wanted to be a part of the film. I discovered later that even Ayushmann had been lobbying to get me on board. I am a reserved person, but Ayushmann made me comfortable. He is easy to work with and is quite friendly."