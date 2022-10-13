Shruti Haasan talks about getting nose job, fillers to look ‘prettier’, says 'It’s my face, why wouldn’t I?’

Shruti Haasan/Instagram

Shruti Haasan has been completely open about her experiences in the movie business and how she has had fillers to look 'prettier'. Shruti talked further about her nose surgery and the fillers she had recently, stating that she doesn't “feel the need to justify why I want to look a certain way for myself.”

Talking to Hauterrfly, Shruti said “I did get my nose fixed and it was very obvious I got my nose fixed. My nose was broken and quite different from before and I did my first film with my old nose. And people are like she’s just using the deviated septum excuse. No, I did have a deviated septum, it hurt. But if I could make it prettier, it’s my face, why wouldn’t I? It was that simple,” she said.

“I don’t feel the need to justify why I want to look a certain way for myself. They said, ‘Did you get fillers?’ Yeah. I did. ‘And tomorrow, would you get a face lift?’ Maybe, maybe not. who knows? It’s my body and those who want to do whatever they want to or don’t want to, I don’t condone it,” she said.

The actor continued, “I don’t want people to say that Shruti is asking everyone to get fillers. No. If you want to do it, do it. If you don’t want to, then don’t. Let me do what I am doing.”

Shruti Haasan said that people toll her that she does not “look like a heroine”. “Shruti has a foreigner’s face. She’s very talented but she doesn’t look Indian enough but I have only been cast as a village girl in the majority of my films. It’s been very confusing to me,” she said.



