Shruti Haasan's mother Sarika Thakur opens up about running out of money during lockdown

Sarika

Shruti Haasan's mother, Kamal Haasan's ex-wife Sarika Thakur opened up about struggling with money during the pandemic-induced lockdown. The Parzania actress even added why she took a 5-year sabbatical from mainstream cinema and moved towards theatre.

As per the report of News18, in a recent interview, the veteran artist said that she took a break from movies, as substantial roles were dried up, and she was not getting meatier roles to play. For the unversed, Sarika was last seen in Siddharth Malhotra-Katrina Kaif's romantic dud Baar Baar Dekho. Sarika further added that the dearth of good roles encouraged her to take theatre, but she realised that theatre can't be a single-source medium for her survival. Thus, Sarika decided to return to commercial cinema.

Sarika revealed that she used to earn mere Rs 3000 or less per show, which she felt was insufficient for her. The actress further added that she was fatigued with her routine, and decided to take a year break to pursue something different.

The actress even frankly opened up about falling short of money during the lockdown, and the money she was earning from the theatre wasn't enough. Recalling her theatre experience, Sarika added, "It was a very conscious decision but I thought it would be for a year but it turned out to be five years. Those were great five years."

On the work front, Sarika will next be seen in the web series Modern Love Mumbai with Arshad Warsi, Chitrangda Singh, and Sana Fatima Sheikh. Modern Love Mumbai will bring the six of the most prolific minds of Hindi cinema together. Prominent filmmakers like Vishal Bhardwaj, Hansal Mehta, Shonali Bose, Dhruv Sehgal, Alankrita Shrivastava, and Nupur Asthana will be seen bringing amazing stories to take the audience into a profound world of love. Modern Love Mumbai will release tomorrow, May 13.