Shruti Haasan dismisses reports stating she's in 'critical condition', says 'I have had PCOS for years'

Actor Shruti Haasan recently revealed that she had been struggling with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) and Endometriosis. The actress opened up about her struggles with PCOS and revealed she had been dealing with the hormonal disorder by eating right and giving her body ample rest.

Now, amid concerns expressed by netizens over her health and reports claiming that the actor isn't well and is in fact in 'critical' health condition to the extent she had to be admitted to a hospital, Shruti took to her Instagram Stories to clear the air and state that she was doing perfectly fine.

In her Instagram Stories, Shruti was quoted saying, "Hi to everyone from gorgeous Hyderabad, where I am working non-stop and having the best time. Just wanted to clarify that I had put up a post a couple of days ago about my workout routine and having PCOS, which a lot of women have. Yes, it is challenging, but no, it does not mean I am unwell or in critical condition of any kind and I have realized that some media outlets have blown it way out of proportion without reading the actual post, which is supposed to be positive. I also got calls today asking if I am admitted to the hospital, which I am clearly not. I am doing perfectly fine. I have had PCOS for years and I have been doing just fine. So, thank you for your concern."

PCOS is a hormonal disorder that leads to enlarged ovaries with small cysts on the outer edges. It is typically characterised by irregular menstruation cycles and infertility, an elevated level of male hormone (gonadotropin), obesity and often diabetes.

On June 30, Shruti had shared a workout video from a gym and talked about her "worst hormonal issues". "Work out with me. I've been facing some of the worst hormonal issues with my PCOS and Endometriosis." "Women know it's a tough fight with imbalance and bloating and metabolic challenges but instead of looking at it as a fight, I choose to accept it as a natural movement that my body goes through to do its best. I say thank you by eating right, sleeping well and enjoying my work out? she wrote in the caption.

Best known for her work in films like Premam, Race Gurram, Vakeel Saab, Shruti said she has not let PCOS and endometriosis affect her in any way.

"My body isn't perfect right now but my heart is. Keep fit, keep happy and let those happy hormones flow! I know I sound a tad preachy but it's been such a journey to accept these challenges and not let them define me," she added.

On the work front, Shruti will next be seen opposite Prabhas in KGF director Prashanth Neel's underworld action thriller Salaar.