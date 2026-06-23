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Shriya Saran says beauty trends have made 'everybody look like a clone'

Shriya Saran says authenticity has shaped her approach to fashion, as she rejects trend-chasing in favour of personal style, Indian craftsmanship and mindful consumption.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 23, 2026, 01:10 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Shriya Saran says beauty trends have made 'everybody look like a clone'
Image credit: Instagram
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Actor Shriya Saran believes the growing obsession with beauty trends and social media perfection is making people lose their individuality. Speaking to HT City Showstoppers, the actor said it can be unsettling to see everyone striving for the same look.

"Everybody wants their face to look so perfect that, at some point, it becomes scary because everyone starts looking like a clone of somebody else," Shriya said.

While she acknowledged that trends are a part of fashion and beauty, she stressed that people shouldn't lose sight of who they are in the process.

"It's fine to follow trends, but keep yourself alive in the process. Don't lose yourself while trying to be in fashion," she added.

Shriya also opened up about her own approach to style, saying authenticity has become more important to her over the years. "I don't believe in following trends. I believe in understanding what works for you," she said.

The actor added that fashion has never been about changing herself to fit into a mould. Instead, she sees it as an extension of her identity and personal growth.

"Being true to myself means being connected to who I am. I'm very rooted, and that kind of honesty is important. Fashion for me has never been about changing who I am; it's about expressing who I already am," she said.

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