FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Why S/4HANA Warehouse Migrations Fail: SAP EWM Expert Vinaykumar Sharma on the Mistakes Companies Keep Making

Why S/4HANA Warehouse Migrations Fail: SAP EWM Expert Vinaykumar Sharma on the M

CBSE Date Sheet 2027: When will Class 10, 12 timetable be released? Check details here

CBSE Date Sheet 2027: When will Class 10, 12 timetable be released?

US News: White House Launches Trump TV As US Networks Halt Presidential Coverage | The Media Dispute

US News: White House Launches Trump TV As US Networks Halt Presidential Coverage | The Media Dispute

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai

Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist

Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Shriya Saran recalls last day on sets of Drishyam The Conclusion, admits 'Nandini Salgoankar will always stay with me'

Shriya Saran reflected on completing the journey of the Drishyam franchise and revealed the last day of shooting for Drishyam: The Conclusion.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 22, 2026, 08:15 AM IST

Shriya Saran recalls last day on sets of Drishyam The Conclusion, admits 'Nandini Salgoankar will always stay with me'
Shriya Saran in Drishyam The Conclusion (Image source: Instagram)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Drishyam: The Conclusion (also known as Drishyam 3) is among the most-awaited releases of the year. In just two weeks, filmgoers will witness the final chapter in the Salgaonkar saga. In Drishyam: The Conclusion, Ajay and Shriya will face some new enemies, Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash, along with old foes, Tabu and Kamlesh Sawant. 

 Actress Shriya Saran, who plays Ajay Devgn's Vijay Salgaonkar's wife, Nandini Salgaonkar, opened up about the last day of the franchise's final film and how special this trilogy is for her. Shriya Salgaonkar opened up about playing Nandini, a character who will always hold a special place in her heart, and what it meant to bid goodbye to the Drishyam world after wrapping up the shoot.

Nandini will always be close to my heart: Shriya Saran

Shriya Saran shared, “Nandini will always be very close to my heart. Nandini and Vijay have this very beautiful relationship where Vijay never says that Nandini did anything wrong, except for the 1st part where she says, “Main ne sab theek kiya na” and he says, “Nahi, woh humare pass vapis aaenge”; after that he’s always supported her.”

Also read: Drishyam 3: Ajay Devgn reveals if he's okay to big goodbye to franchise, get replaced in spin-off: 'For me bidding goodbye is...'

She further added, “It’s very beautifully written by Abhishek, and from the 2nd part to the 3rd part, the way they work as a team...there’s a beautiful line which goes on from part 1 to conclusion, and she says, “Dhum Ghut ta hai,” and I feel that explains what she is going through, pain, fear, what will happen tomorrow and the fear of losing a family and wanting to be there for her children.”

Shriya on the last day of Drishyam 3

Shriya felt emotional on the last day on the sets of Drishyam: The Conclusion, sharing her experience. The actress mentioned, "When we were shooting for the conclusion, the last day on set, I remember leaving the set. The last time I looked at the dinner table, they spent so much time there, so many shots there, in the house, and I felt like, this is going away, but the memories that I’ve had, so much I’ve learnt and how beautifully it’s written, it will always stay with me."

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam: The Conclusion stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj, Kamlesh Sawant, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav among others. Produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam: The Conclusion is all set to release theatrically on October 2, 2026.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Why S/4HANA Warehouse Migrations Fail: SAP EWM Expert Vinaykumar Sharma on the Mistakes Companies Keep Making
Why S/4HANA Warehouse Migrations Fail: SAP EWM Expert Vinaykumar Sharma on the M
CBSE Date Sheet 2027: When will Class 10, 12 timetable be released? Check details here
CBSE Date Sheet 2027: When will Class 10, 12 timetable be released?
From Soaps, shampoos, toothpastes to toiletries: New labelling, colour code to identify veg and non-veg products
From Soaps, shampoos to toothpastes: New labelling rule to identify products
Asian Games 2026: PV Sindhu bows out to Akane Yamaguchi as India go 0-1 down vs Japan
Asian Games: Sindhu loses to Yamaguchi, India 0-1 down vs Japan
Richa Chadha makes BIG statement on Salman Khan bashing trolls, supporting Katrina Kaif: 'Poor men are so limited in their...'
Richa Chadha makes BIG statement on Salman bashing trolls, supporting Katrina
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants
From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami
From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement