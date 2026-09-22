Shriya Saran recalls last day on sets of Drishyam The Conclusion, admits 'Nandini Salgoankar will always stay with me'

Shriya Saran reflected on completing the journey of the Drishyam franchise and revealed the last day of shooting for Drishyam: The Conclusion.

Drishyam: The Conclusion (also known as Drishyam 3) is among the most-awaited releases of the year. In just two weeks, filmgoers will witness the final chapter in the Salgaonkar saga. In Drishyam: The Conclusion, Ajay and Shriya will face some new enemies, Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash, along with old foes, Tabu and Kamlesh Sawant.

Actress Shriya Saran, who plays Ajay Devgn's Vijay Salgaonkar's wife, Nandini Salgaonkar, opened up about the last day of the franchise's final film and how special this trilogy is for her. Shriya Salgaonkar opened up about playing Nandini, a character who will always hold a special place in her heart, and what it meant to bid goodbye to the Drishyam world after wrapping up the shoot.

Nandini will always be close to my heart: Shriya Saran

Shriya Saran shared, “Nandini will always be very close to my heart. Nandini and Vijay have this very beautiful relationship where Vijay never says that Nandini did anything wrong, except for the 1st part where she says, “Main ne sab theek kiya na” and he says, “Nahi, woh humare pass vapis aaenge”; after that he’s always supported her.”

Also read: Drishyam 3: Ajay Devgn reveals if he's okay to big goodbye to franchise, get replaced in spin-off: 'For me bidding goodbye is...'

She further added, “It’s very beautifully written by Abhishek, and from the 2nd part to the 3rd part, the way they work as a team...there’s a beautiful line which goes on from part 1 to conclusion, and she says, “Dhum Ghut ta hai,” and I feel that explains what she is going through, pain, fear, what will happen tomorrow and the fear of losing a family and wanting to be there for her children.”

Shriya on the last day of Drishyam 3

Shriya felt emotional on the last day on the sets of Drishyam: The Conclusion, sharing her experience. The actress mentioned, "When we were shooting for the conclusion, the last day on set, I remember leaving the set. The last time I looked at the dinner table, they spent so much time there, so many shots there, in the house, and I felt like, this is going away, but the memories that I’ve had, so much I’ve learnt and how beautifully it’s written, it will always stay with me."

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam: The Conclusion stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj, Kamlesh Sawant, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav among others. Produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam: The Conclusion is all set to release theatrically on October 2, 2026.