Shrimad Bhagavatam Part I Vishnurata: Amid Hanuman Ansh's blockbuster run, Ramanand Sagar's grandsons announce 7-part film universe, will release from...

After the success of Hanuman Ansh, filmmakers are embarking on capitalizing on the devotional genre. Among them is Ramanand Sagar's grandsons, bringing a 7-part cinematic saga.

As Hanuman Ansh crosses Rs 150 crore in India, the trend of devotional movies is at an all-time high. A familiar name in spiritual storytelling is Sagar Pictures Entertainment, founded by Ramanand Sagar, the maker of Ramayan and Shri Krishna. Recently, the production house has revealed the first teaser poster of Shrimad Bhagavatam Part I: Vishnurata, with plans for a seven-part theatrical saga. The first glimpse is intentionally evocative, featuring the hand of Shri Krishna in a blessing gesture. Rather than revealing the scale of the project outright, the poster quietly establishes a world built around faith, tradition and a deeply rooted spiritual narrative.

Here's the announcement post

What is Vishnurata all about?

The title Vishnurata translates to “the one protected by Vishnu”, setting the tone for the opening chapter. Based on the Bhagavatam Mahapurana, one of India's most revered sacred texts, the story is centred around Lord Shri Krishna, the Supreme Divine, and a universe shaped by devotion, dharma, and the relationship between the human and the divine. It is an expansive body of storytelling, and the first poster suggests that the filmmakers are approaching it with an awareness of the responsibility that comes with bringing such material to a contemporary theatrical audience.

Shrimad Bhagavatam Part I: Vishnurata is in the final stage of production

This time, the destination is the big screen, and the scale appears suitably expansive. The film is in the final stages of production, with the makers reportedly developing elaborate production design and a distinctive visual grammar to create a world that feels both authentic and cinematic. The goal appears to be finding the delicate balance between realism and grandeur, allowing the characters and their spiritual significance to remain at the centre even as the production reaches for a larger visual canvas. The teaser poster's simplicity makes that ambition all the more intriguing.

The teaser of Shrimad Bhagavatam Part I: Vishnurata will be out soon

Shrimad Bhagavatam Part I: Vishnurata is presented by Sagar Pictures Entertainment and is scheduled to release worldwide in theatres across all premium formats in 2027. More announcements about Part One are expected to arrive as the release campaign gathers momentum. The promotions will be kickstarted with a teaser, scheduled to out soon.