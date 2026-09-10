FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Every Single Pilgrim Reached Home Safely from Kailash with Mohanji 2026 Yatra

Every Single Pilgrim Reached Home Safely from Kailash with Mohanji 2026 Yatra

When AI Meets the Test Bench: The Invisible Engineers Powering India’s Next Industrial Revolution

When AI Meets the Test Bench: The Invisible Engineers Powering India’s Next Indu

Building the Backbone of Digital Payments: Yatin Sharda’s Work on Resilient, Scalable Software Systems

Building the Backbone of Digital Payments: Yatin Sharda’s Work on Resilient, Sca

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants

From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami

From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Shrimad Bhagavatam Part I Vishnurata: Amid Hanuman Ansh's blockbuster run, Ramanand Sagar's grandsons announces 7-part film universe, will release from...

After the success of Hanuman Ansh, filmmakers are embarking on capitalizing on the devotional genre. Among them is Ramanand Sagar's grandsons, bringing a 7-part cinematic saga.

Latest News

Simran SinghSimran Singh

Updated : Sep 10, 2026, 05:18 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Shrimad Bhagavatam Part I Vishnurata: Amid Hanuman Ansh's blockbuster run, Ramanand Sagar's grandsons announces 7-part film universe, will release from...
A poster of Shrimad Bhagavatam Part I: Vishnurata (Image source: Twitter)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

As Hanuman Ansh crosses Rs 150 crore in India, the trend of devotional movies is at an all-time high. A familiar name in spiritual storytelling is Sagar Pictures Entertainment, founded by Ramanand Sagar, the maker of Ramayan and Shri Krishna. Recently, the production house has revealed the first teaser poster of Shrimad Bhagavatam Part I: Vishnurata, with plans for a seven-part theatrical saga. The first glimpse is intentionally evocative, featuring the hand of Shri Krishna in a blessing gesture. Rather than revealing the scale of the project outright, the poster quietly establishes a world built around faith, tradition and a deeply rooted spiritual narrative.

Here's the announcement post 

What is Vishnurata all about? 

The title Vishnurata translates to “the one protected by Vishnu”, setting the tone for the opening chapter. Based on the Bhagavatam Mahapurana, one of India's most revered sacred texts, the story is centred around Lord Shri Krishna, the Supreme Divine, and a universe shaped by devotion, dharma, and the relationship between the human and the divine. It is an expansive body of storytelling, and the first poster suggests that the filmmakers are approaching it with an awareness of the responsibility that comes with bringing such material to a contemporary theatrical audience.

Shrimad Bhagavatam Part I: Vishnurata is in the final stage of production

This time, the destination is the big screen, and the scale appears suitably expansive. The film is in the final stages of production, with the makers reportedly developing elaborate production design and a distinctive visual grammar to create a world that feels both authentic and cinematic. The goal appears to be finding the delicate balance between realism and grandeur, allowing the characters and their spiritual significance to remain at the centre even as the production reaches for a larger visual canvas. The teaser poster's simplicity makes that ambition all the more intriguing.

The teaser of Shrimad Bhagavatam Part I: Vishnurata will be out soon

Shrimad Bhagavatam Part I: Vishnurata is presented by Sagar Pictures Entertainment and is scheduled to release worldwide in theatres across all premium formats in 2027. More announcements about Part One are expected to arrive as the release campaign gathers momentum. The promotions will be kickstarted with a teaser, scheduled to out soon.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Pakistan U-19 team mistaken for asylum seekers: What actually happened outside their hotel?
Pakistan U-19 team mistaken for asylum seekers: What actually happened outside
Every Single Pilgrim Reached Home Safely from Kailash with Mohanji 2026 Yatra
Every Single Pilgrim Reached Home Safely from Kailash with Mohanji 2026 Yatra
When AI Meets the Test Bench: The Invisible Engineers Powering India’s Next Industrial Revolution
When AI Meets the Test Bench: The Invisible Engineers Powering India’s Next Indu
Building the Backbone of Digital Payments: Yatin Sharda’s Work on Resilient, Scalable Software Systems
Building the Backbone of Digital Payments: Yatin Sharda’s Work on Resilient, Sca
Double win for Shweta Tripathi: Amid Mirzapur The Movie's success, actress will screen her queer love story, Mujhe Jaan Na Kaho Meri Jaan at...
Double win for Shweta: Actress' queer love story will screen at...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants
From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami
From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus from South that became household names
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Bigg Boss 20; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Unmadham, Bigg Boss 20
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement