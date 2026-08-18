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Shri Ramayan Katha: Kaccha Badam's Anjali Arora as Maa Sita leaves netizens furious, gets brutally trolled: 'Yeh kya bawasir hai'

Shri Ramayan Katha: Kaccha Badam's Anjali as Maa Sita leaves netizens furious

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Shri Ramayan Katha: Kaccha Badam's Anjali Arora as Maa Sita leaves netizens furious, gets brutally trolled: 'Yeh kya bawasir hai'

After watching the teaser of Anjali Arora's Shri Ramayana Katha, Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's Ramayana will look gold, Oscar-worthy to you.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 18, 2026, 07:13 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Shri Ramayan Katha: Kaccha Badam's Anjali Arora as Maa Sita leaves netizens furious, gets brutally trolled: 'Yeh kya bawasir hai'
The poster of Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha (Image source: official handout)
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The world owes an apology to Ranbir Kapoor and Yash. This is the majority reaction of the netizens who have watched the teaser of Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha. Before Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra's Ramayana Part 1 blasts the big screens this Diwali, another version of the Indian epic will be released in cinemas, which is led by Dev Sharma as Shri Ram and Anjali Arora as Mata Sita. Anjali, the Kaccha Badam-fame influencer, is marking her film debut, and she's playing Goddess Sita in the 'sasta version of Ramayana'. From the miscasting of Arora to tacky frames and poorly rendered VFX shots, the teaser has already started getting hate online. 

Netizens lose cool on Anjali Arora's Ramayana 

Several netizens openly slammed the makers for cash-grabbing on public sentiments, calling Arora the biggest miscast for Sita Maa. A netizen wrote, "Kaccha badam pakne baad maa Sita Ka role kar rahi hai." Another netizen wrote, "Jo Jo saale Ranbir ki Ramayana ko TV serial keh rahe, unhe dikhao yeh lagatar on repeat." One of the netizens wrote, "Nobody is watching this abomination." An internet user said, "Yeh kya bawasir bana diya hai." Another internet user wrote, "Kachha badam... aur Mata Sita...sharam karo bho*****lo."

Watch the cringe teaser of Shri Ramayana Katha

Anjali Arora on playing Maa Sita

Anjali Arora, who plays Mata Sita, said, "For me, playing Mata Sita has been one of the most emotional and responsible journeys of my life. She represents immense strength, dignity, patience, and faith. Her love for Shri Ram is profound, but what inspires me equally is her inner courage and the grace with which she faces every trial. I knew from the beginning that this character had to be approached with complete respect and sincerity. I hope audiences see the devotion and effort with which we have tried to bring her to the screen." Mahakavya Shri Ramayana Katha will be released in cinemas on September 25, 2026.

Also read: Viral: Munawar Faruqui BREAKS DOWN, lashes out at Abhishek Malhan, Harman Singha in deleted Traitors 2 video: 'Ek baar kisi aur celeb se...'

 

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