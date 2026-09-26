Shri Ramayan Katha review: Despite cartoonish VFX, low production, Anjali Arora, Dev Sharma's retelling of epic is BETTER than Adipurush due to...

This could be my most unpopular opinion, but every storyteller has the right to narrate the Indian epic. Even if the makers don't have a mega budget or the best resources. Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha is one such attempt from Chhattisgarh, which deserves praise. Read on to know why.

Director: Abhishek Singh

Cast: Anjali Arora, Dev Sharma, Rajniesh Duggal, Sheel Verma, Nirbhay Wadhwa

Runtime: 2 hr 54 mins

Where to watch: In cinemas

Rating: 3 stars

Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha synopsis

A retelling of the Indian epic, Shri Ramayan Katha narrates the saga of Lord Rama from the perspective of a little kid who hears the Mahakavya from a sage and imagines the battle of Ram vs Ravana from his limited imagination. The film chronicles Rama marrying Goddess Sita (Anjali Arora), going into exile for 14 years, and then battling Ravana (Rajniesh Duggal) to save Sita from his clutches.

First thoughts on Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha

Ever since the project was announced, with Kaccha Badam fame Anjali Arora playing Maa Sita, I had made up my mind that this film will be nothing but a big joke of 2026. The makers have some guts to actually release this film on the big screen, especially when Ranbir Kapoor's Rs 4000 crore Ramayana will be released two months later. The teaser and trailer have further cemented my take on the film as a cheap attempt to cash in on the trend of dharma.

I walked into the cinema hall with zero expectations. By the end of the film, I realised that the makers knew their limitations, their shortcomings related to VFX and budget. Yet, they chose to narrate the Lord Rama saga with utmost respect, in their limited resources. You may disagree with me, and even I hate to admit it, but Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha is better than Prabhas' Adipurush, not visually, but in narration, keeping the maryada of the Indian epic intact.

What works in favour of Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha

The team had one thing right: not to go OTT with Ramayana. In this movie, Lord Hanuman isn't goofing around in Mumbaiya lingo, saying "Tel tere baap ka and Lanka laga denge." The dialogues were good, maintaining the dignity of the epic. The music was also decent and went well with the drama. Anjali Arora, who was expected to be the biggest misfit, actually shed her image and became believable as Sita. The costumes were also apt, which further strengthened the characters. This is another strong point in the favour: In Adipurush, Kriti Sanon was seen in contemporary styling, including sleeveless blouses and lighter pastel shades. Even Rajniesh Duggal was impressive as Raavan. Although he looks young to be Lankeshwar, he still gets into the skin of the character.

What doesn't work for Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha?

The biggest drawback for the film is the cartoonish VFX, the blatant use of substandard AI, and some major goof-ups. One character from the vanar sena is seen wearing specs. One of the vanar's abs is pencil-drawn, and it's so visible. During the big war, a safety harness is visible on an actor. Even the mystic arrows are so poorly rendered. You can clearly see that the actors are faking it. In the age of modern filmmaking, where audiences are exposed to the best VFX, we can't get away with such a low-standard final product.

Overall verdict

Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha is like a staged Ram-leela, made with limited resources, for the big screen. The final product isn't visibly the best, but it makes an honest attempt to tell the story. One thing is for sure: Anjali Arora's Ramayan is still better than Adipurush, and Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana will benefit more from this. Namit Malhotra's film has earned more respect.