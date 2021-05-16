'Nagesh Kukunoor asked me to cancel my wedding, saying his 'Iqbal' couldn't be married', recollects Shreyas Talpade

Shreyas Talpade created a storm on the big screen with 'Iqbal' released in 2005. The actor now revealed that just before the shoot kickstarted of Nagesh Kukunoor directorial he tied the knot with his now-wife Deepti Talpade. Shreyas didn't disclose that they got married until the release of Iqbal. Talking about the same, the actor narrated the whole story to ETimes, during an interaction.

Shreyas stated, "My wife Deepti and I had been dating for a while and her family wanted us to get married, which I was ready for but I didn’t know how I would support her. She assured me that we will work things out. So, we got engaged and a date for the wedding was set. I was on the verge of quitting acting because I needed stability in life. I decided to wrap up the show I was doing and call it quits when ‘Iqbal’ happened."

Talking about how Nagesh asked him to cancel the wedding, Shreyas shared, "I was very happy till, on December 28, Nagesh told me we would be shooting in Hyderabad from the day after. I was shocked and asked if I could get a day off on December 31. Nagesh was very disappointed, thinking I was asking for leave to party the night away till I told him I was getting married."

Talpade added, "He was livid and asked me to cancel the wedding, saying his Iqbal couldn’t be married. Here I was, a middle-class guy whose wedding cards had gone out, being told to cancel it; I didn’t know what to do. It was after a lot of convincing, and assuring him that I would keep the wedding under wraps, that he let me have a day off."