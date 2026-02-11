Drishyam 3: Prakash Raj joins Ajay Devgn-starrer, but is he replacing Akshaye Khanna? Actor reveals
IND vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Namibia match live on TV, online?
Shreyas Talpade in big trouble, FIR filed against Om Shanti Om actor, 12 others in investment scam
Amid Epstein files storm, Ghislaine Maxwell refuses to answer questions during deposition
Hardeep Singh Puri breaks silence on being named in Epstein files: 'Met him only on few occasions as...'
Delhi to get three new Metro corridors under Phase 5, 16 km length, 13 new stations, check details
‘Caste System’ in trains? PAC slams Indian Railways over cleanliness disparity, suggests these upgrades
JEE Main Result 2026 Session 1 Final answer key to release soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in; check how to download scorecard
'Why only bowlers?': R Ashwin backs Pakistan's Usman Tariq as illegal bowling action row sparks debate at T20 World Cup 2026
T20 World Cup 2026: Rahmanullah Gurbaz's heroics in vain as South Africa clinch thriller against Afghanistan in double Super Over epic
BOLLYWOOD
A case has been registered against actor Shreyas Talpade and 12 others in an investment scam at the Bhogaon police, Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district.
Actor Shreyas Talpade has landed in major trouble after being named in an FIR registered by Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district, along with 12 others, for an alleged investment scam.
As ANI reported, the case was filed on Tuesday, February 10, at the Bhogaon police station.
As per the report, a case was filed after Mohalla Mishrana's resident accused the actor and his associates of cheating him out of lakhs of rupees in the name of investment.
The complaint further revealed that the actor and his associates allegedly duped villagers of lakhs of rupees under the disguise of an investment scheme at a Mumbai bank branch located in Mohalla Mishrana.
Following the court order, the police have now launched an investigation into the matter. The actor is yet to respond to the allegations or comment on them.