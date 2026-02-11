Shreyas Talpade in big trouble, FIR filed against Om Shanti Om actor, 12 others in investment scam

A case has been registered against actor Shreyas Talpade and 12 others in an investment scam at the Bhogaon police, Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district.

Actor Shreyas Talpade has landed in major trouble after being named in an FIR registered by Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district, along with 12 others, for an alleged investment scam.

As ANI reported, the case was filed on Tuesday, February 10, at the Bhogaon police station.

What case has been filed against Shreyas Talpade

As per the report, a case was filed after Mohalla Mishrana's resident accused the actor and his associates of cheating him out of lakhs of rupees in the name of investment.



The complaint further revealed that the actor and his associates allegedly duped villagers of lakhs of rupees under the disguise of an investment scheme at a Mumbai bank branch located in Mohalla Mishrana.

Following the court order, the police have now launched an investigation into the matter. The actor is yet to respond to the allegations or comment on them.