HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Shreyas Talpade dismisses his death rumours, says false news left his daughter anxious: 'Don't joke around'

Shreyas Talpade has assured everyone that he is "alive, happy, and healthy" after rumours about his death circulated on social media.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 20, 2024, 04:22 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Shreyas Talpade dismisses his death rumours, says false news left his daughter anxious: 'Don't joke around'
Shreyas Talpade/Instagram
Shreyas Talpade has issued a strong, lengthy statement after a post claiming his death went viral on social media. The actor, who had suffered a heart attack in December 2023, dismissed his death rumours and also shared how the false news affected her family, especially her little daughter. 

Taking to his Instagram on Tuesday, August 20, Shreyas shared a note that read, "Dear All, I want to assure everyone that I am ALIVE, HAPPY, and HEALTHY. I’ve become aware of a viral post claiming my demise. While I understand that humour has its place, when it’s misused, it can cause real harm. What may have started as a joke by someone, is now creating unnecessary worry and playing with the emotions of those who care about me, especially my family."

Shreyas and his wife Deepti Talpade had welcomed their daughter Aadya via surrogacy in 2018. Sharing how his death hoax affected his daughter, the actor added, "My little daughter, who goes to school every day, is already anxious about my well-being, constantly asking questions and seeking reassurance. This false news only deepens her fears, forcing her to confront more questions from her peers and teachers, stirring up emotions that we’ve been trying to manage as a family."

"To those pushing this content further, I ask you to pause and consider the impact. Many people have genuinely prayed for my well-being, and it’s disheartening to see humour used in a way that can hurt sentiments, cause distress to my loved ones, and disrupt our lives. When you spread such rumours, it doesn’t just affect the person targeted-it also affects their family, especially young children who might not fully understand the situation but feel the emotional toll nonetheless", Shreyas continued.

Concluding his note, the Chandu Champion actor shared that he is grateful for those who checked on him after reading the fake post, and shared a message for the trolls, "To the trolls, I have a simple request: please stop. Don’t joke around at the cost of others, and don’t do this to anyone else. I wouldn’t want anything like this to happen to you ever, so please be sensitive. Chasing engagement and likes should never come at the expense of other’s feelings."

On the work front, Shreyas Talpade will be seen next in the political drama Emergency. The actor will be seen portraying the former Prime Minister of India Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the film, which is headlined and helmed by Kangana Ranaut. Also starring Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, and Mahima Chaudhry among others, Emergency is slated to release on September 6.

READ | This Shah Rukh Khan flop was rejected by Hrithik Roshan, actress quit Bollywood; film later became cult classic, won...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
