Shreya Ghoshal, Javed Ali, Armaan Malik discuss why Bollywood music is losing relevance, fails to create timeless melodies like 90s

Shreya Gonshal, Javed Ali, Armaan Malik, along with Asees Kaur and Nakash Aziz, unite for the song Akkad Bakkad from the movie Jeena Dil Se. They discuss why Bollywood music doesn't have the same charm as the 1990s, citing the trends of viral reels and short attention spans.

Popular singers Shreya Gonshal, Javed Ali, and Armaan Malik have joined forces for a song in an indie movie, believing in the fact of keeping the soulful melodies alive. The three renowned musical artistes have sung Akkad Bakkad for the movie Jeena Dil Se. Apart from the trio, the soundtrack also has songs from Asees Kaur and Nakash Aziz. After the release of the song, the singers shared their views on why the music of the 2020s has lost the magic, following, or relevance like the 90s.

Shreya Ghoshal on what made the 90s' music special

Sharing her thoughts about the melodies, she said, "Mujhe lagta hai har era ka music apni jagah special hota hai. 90s songs ka charm isliye alag tha kyunki unmein simplicity, poetry aur soulful melodies thi. Aaj ke songs instantly catchy hote hain, lekin pehle gaane dheere dheere logon ki zindagi ka hissa ban jaate the (I feel that the music of every era holds a special place of its own. The charm of 90s songs was distinct because they possessed simplicity, poetic depth, and soulful melodies. While today's songs are instantly catchy, the songs of the past would gradually become an integral part of people's lives)."

Has the trend of viral reels killed music? Javed Ali shares his point of view

The Kajra Re singer also reflected on why the music stature was hampered in recent times, calling out the trend of viral reels as one of the reasons for it. He said, "90s songs had soul, simplicity aur emotional connection. Aaj kal music bahut fast consume hota hai — reels aur trends ke chakkar mein songs viral toh ho jaate hain, but timeless kam bante hain. Pehle melodies aur lyrics dil ko touch karte the, isliye woh gaane aaj bhi logon ke hearts mein zinda hain (90s songs possessed soul, simplicity, and an emotional connection. Nowadays, music is consumed at a rapid pace—while songs may go viral amidst the frenzy of reels and trends, few manage to become truly timeless. In the past, melodies and lyrics touched the heart; that is why those songs remain alive in people's hearts even today)."

Here's the song Aakad Bakkad from Jeena Dil Se

Armaan Malik points out too many options, a lack of attention span for the degradation of music

Even Armaan Malik spoke about the loss of relevance in music as compared to the 90s, and added, "Pehle ek gaana saalon tak logon ke playlists aur dil mein rehta tha. Aaj audience ke paas bahut options hain aur attention span bhi kam ho gaya hai. Isliye songs hit toh hote hain, but unka magic kabhi kabhi jaldi fade ho jaata hai. Lekin jab bhi melody aur emotion sahi balance mein ho… aaj bhi timeless music banta hai (In the past, a single song would reside in people's playlists—and their hearts—for years on end. Today, however, audiences have a multitude of options, and their attention spans have significantly shortened. Consequently, while songs may become hits, their magic sometimes fades away all too quickly. Yet, whenever melody and emotion strike the perfect balance... timeless music is created, even today)." Directed by Adhish Rana, Jeena Dil Se will be released in cinemas on May 29.