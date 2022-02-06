Shraddha Kapoor with her mom rush to meet Lata Mangeshkar after her health deteriorates

Ever since the news about Lata Mangeshkar’s serious health condition circulated on social media, her fans and Bollywood celebs are praying for her speedy recovery. On Saturday night, Shraddha Kapoor along with her mother Shivangi Kolhapure was spotted rushing to Breach Candy hospital where Lata didi has been admitted.

In the video shared by Viral on Instagram, the actress can be seen seating at the back seat of the car with her mask on. She was wearing a white outfit, meanwhile, her mother was looking tense. They were seen after Asha Bhosale, who is Lata Mangeshkar’s sister, stated that the singer is now in stable condition. She also revealed that her condition is improving.

Watch video:

As per a report of ANI, Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar said that she is under aggressive therapy, and tolerating the procedures well. After today’s health update, Asha and the whole Mangeshkar family, Asha, Usha, brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar have rushed to Brech Candy Hospital. However, now after Asha’s assurance, her fans can take a sigh of relief. Other VIPs, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray with wife Rashmi Thackeray, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray, Madhur Bhandarkar, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, and others visited the hospital.

According to her doctor, the famed Indian vocalist Lata Mangeshkar’s health has deteriorated once again. The Indian Nightingale has been put on a ventilator and is being monitored. Lata Mangeshkar was taken to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital in January after testing positive for COVID-19. ANI too confirmed the news and wrote, “Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar's health condition has deteriorated again, she is critical. She is on a ventilator. She is still in ICU and will remain under the observation of doctors.”

On January 27, her family issued a statement that states that the singer has been kept off the ventilator and had been given a trial of extubation. It reads as, “Lata didi continues to be in the ICU at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai under treatment. The 92-year-old singer was diagnosed with pneumonia caused by COVID-19 on January 11. Lata Mangeshkar, dubbed “The Nightingale of India,” began her successful singing career at the tender age of 13 in 1942, and has over 30,000 songs to her credit in many Indian languages.