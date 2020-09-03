Shraddha Kapoor wishes her 'superhero' Shakti Kapoor on birthday with vintage photo

Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor is celebrating his birthday on September 3 and has turned 68 this year. Daughter and actor Shraddha Kapoor took to her social media pages and shared a vintage photo of her father to wish him on his birthday. In the photo, Shakti is seen in an oversized military green shirt and grey corduroy pants. He teamed it up with oversized shades and is all smiles while getting clicked.

Shraddha wished him by captioning her post as "Birthday Baapu! @shaktikapoor Happy birthday to my precious Baapu! Thank you for being my Superhero and the best father in the universe."

Even Siddhanth Kapoor took to his Instagram page and shared his childhood photo with dad Shakti Kapoor. He wrote, "Happy Birthday POP! I love you! Thank you for everything."

Shakti has been very vocal when asked about Shraddha. He had earlier cleared the rumours about her marital plans too. At an event, the veteran actor had said, "Every father wants that his daughter will get married in a good and respected family. I wish that she grows in her personal and professional life, but I think as a parent, you have to give some kind of liberty to your children because now that period is gone when parents used to marry their children (to a person) of their choice."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha will soon be seen in Luv Ranjan's upcoming directorial starring Ranbir Kapoor in the leading role.