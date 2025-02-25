In the pictures that quickly gained attention, Shraddha and Rahul were seen sitting next to each other, both focused on something on Shraddha's phone.

Shraddha Kapoor was recently spotted attending a friend's wedding in Ahmedabad, accompanied by her rumored boyfriend, writer Rahul Mody. On February 24, pictures of the pair sharing a flight together began circulating online.

In the pictures that quickly gained attention, Shraddha and Rahul were seen sitting next to each other, both focused on something on Shraddha's phone. They were traveling in economy class, with Shraddha sitting in the aisle seat and Rahul next to her in the middle seat. The two appeared to be deep in conversation.

Shraddha kept it stylish yet casual, wearing a white shirt, black pants, and white sneakers, with her hair tied up in a messy bun. Rahul, on the other hand, opted for a laid-back look, sporting a full-sleeved t-shirt and black pants.

The photos were initially shared on Instagram by a fan page dedicated to Shraddha, but they were later removed from the account.

A few days ago, Shraddha shared a sneak peek from the wedding, where she was seen holding a gol gappa in one photo. She also enjoyed kulhad chai at the event.

In addition, a video surfaced on Reddit, showing Shraddha walking towards the wedding venue with Rahul, surrounded by security.

Shraddha and Rahul were seen at the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday, February 20.

Their relationship has sparked a lot of buzz ever since they were spotted together before attending the Ambani event last year. While the couple hasn't officially confirmed anything, Shraddha's phone wallpaper, which featured a photo of Rahul, fueled speculation last month.