Shraddha Kapoor resumes shooting for Luv Ranjan’s next featuring Ranbir Kapoor, details here

Shraddha Kapoor is back to set life, as she resumes shooting for Luv Ranjan’s next in Mumbai. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, and the audience is supremely excited to watch the duo join hands on the screen for the first time.

A source closed to actress reveals, “Shraddha had resumed shoot for Luv Ranjan's next in Mumbai recently. She is also juggling the shoot of the film with her brand commitments this month. It's going to be a hectic schedule for her, hopping from one city to another for various projects.”

The news of Ranbir and Shraddha sharing the screen space for the first time has got the audience quite excited. It's one of the most awaited upcoming on-screen pairings.

Luv Ranjan’s untitled next directorial featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will be released on Republic Day, January 26, 2023.

Earlier, Shraddha Kapoor revealed that she had once proposed Varun Dhawan at the top of a mountain. In the video that went viral, she can be heard saying, “Hum shoot par the, kahin koi hill station par gye the. Romantic bhi mahol tha, mera jo confidence tha vo sabse hight tha.”

She further added, “toh mene than lia tha ki me Varun ko bataane waali hu ki ‘I Love him’. Toh mene decide ki ki inko thoda mountain top par leke jaaungi. Ye bachpan ki baat hai. Me 8 saal ki thi, me mountain par leke gyi inhe. Aur mene socha me kahaani me twist laaungi. Toh mene inhe kaha, Varun me aapse kuch kahungi aur aapko kuch koi and you have to make it staright. Toh mene reverse kaha. Ready ‘You Love I.’”

Meanwhile, Varun says, “Mujhe laga ye koi game khel rahi hai..koi log aayenge Mountain pr.” Shraddha continued and said, “aur inka reply tha ‘No’.”