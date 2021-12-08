Shraddha Kapoor to marry rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha Aunt Padmini Kolhapure gives hint

Be it a wedding or an event, Bollywood celebrities know how to grab attention. The most anticipated event of the year, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding will take place on December 9. Meanwhile, it seems that Shraddha Kapoor can also get married to her rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha.

Padmini Kolhapure, who is Shraddha Kapoor’s aunty, recently dropped hint about her niece’s wedding when she launched a recreated version ‘Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara’, sung by her. Shraddha also shares the video on Instagram, on which Padmini commented, “Going to sing on your and Vedika's wedding day.”

According to Bollywood Life, Padmini stated, “This song has been close to my heart since the day I shot it, and I always desired to sing this song on my daughter's special day. For me, Shraddha and Vedika are like my daughters, not my nieces. I wanted to sing this song at my son's (Priyaank) wedding but since the song wasn't out I couldn’t sing it. I wanted to recreate this video which is close to my heart by showcasing the love between a mother-daughter bond!”

Well, we can just guess!!! Earlier, the reports about Shraddha and Rohan’s marriage surfaced everywhere. While speaking to SpotboyE then, Shraddha’s father Shakti Kapoor had stated, “Rohan is a family friend, I have known his father for many, many years. Rohan visits us often, but he has not asked for Shraddha’s hand in marriage. And besides, today children decide these things on their own. If Shraddha tells me that she has chosen a life partner for herself or even if Siddhant does, I will readily agree. Why will I refuse? But at this point, they are focused on their careers. Marriage is an important decision and the way people are breaking up, it bothers me sometimes. One has to be sure before making a decision like that.”