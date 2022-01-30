Shraddha Kapoor takes rickshaw ride, fans hail her simplicity

Even after giving several successful films, Shraddha Kapoor is still known for her simple girl portrayal of Arohi from 'Aashiqui 2.' Well, it seems like she's much like Aarohi in real life too. Shraddha loves to spend her weekend like a true Mumbaikar, going all out, steeping away from the flashlights, and taking an auto-rickshaw ride. Yes, the actress took a rickshaw ride and captured the fun in her video. In the video, Kapoor looks mysteriously gorgeous in large specs, with a black tee, and a face mask that hides her from the public eye, and she enjoys flaunting her locks in the air.

Well, as the actress uploaded the reel, her followers praised her simplicity. "Our Sunday became perfect just by seeing this reel." While another one added, "Kavi Kavi Maan Karta Hai Auto Driver Banjaun." One of her fan hailed her and said, "Shraddhie you are looking pretty even in mask."



Recently, Shraddha Kapoor did something special for her best friend and beauty artist Shraddha Naik. The actress officiated the ceremony at her MUA's wedding and married her off with her beloved in front of all her loved ones. Shraddha Naik released a video from her wedding, in which Kapoor is seen officiating the wedding ceremony.

Shraddha Kapoor's make-up artist complimented the actress and wrote a lovely note for her after sharing the video by The Wedding Story. She spoke about how special it was for Shraddha to officiate the wedding. Shraddha is seen in the video asking her MUA and boyfriend if they will marry each other at the wedding ceremony so that she can perfect her job as an officiant. The actress from Street Dancer 3 looked stunning in a lavender gown and managed to stun everyone.

Her makeup artist wrote, "Dear Shraddie, From getting introduced in a professional set up 12 years back to becoming friends then best friends to you being the officiator of my wedding We’ve come a long way! Thank You for officiating our wedding. It meant the world to me & Richie!"