Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 poster 'copied' from Stranger Things 2? Reddit mocks makers, 'their guts to think they can...'

Reddit mocks Stree 2 makers for 'copying' Stranger Things poster.

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao are all set to entertain the audience with their upcoming horror comedy Stree 2. The film has already created a huge buzz among the audience. However, recently, the netizens found some similarities between the film's poster and Stranger Things 2 poster, leading to criticism.

On Tuesday, a Reddit user shared a post highlighting that Stree 2 'copied' the Stranger Things 2 poster and wrote, "Inspired or copied?". Like the Stranger Things 2 poster, the Stree 2 poster follows the same colour schemes of a blue and orange background, with the movie title spelled out in red. The cast is also placed in the similar form of a pyramid on the poster, with Rajkummar Rao at the top and Shraddha Kapoor at the center of the bottom row, and the rest of the cast placed below them. The expressions of the cast also seem similar to those of Stranger Things 2 cast on the poster.

Redditors mocked Stree 2 makers for 'copying' Stranger Things 2 poster. One of the comments read. "Nothing in Bollywood is original anymore, part of the reason business has gone down the drain!!!" Another user commented, "This literally looks copied. It’s not even similar." Another commented, "Same same but different." Another user joked, "Itna obvious nhi banana tha." Another user wrote, "literally copied. end of discussion. can appreciate their guts to think that'll slide." While some fans also came in support of the makers and argued that this is the 'usual' template of film posters.

Stree 2 is the sequel of the hit horror-comedy Stree. Apart from Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Abhishek Banerjee in key roles along with others. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 15. The film is set to clash with John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh's Vedaa and Akshay Kumar-starrer Khel Khel Mein.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.