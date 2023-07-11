Shraddha Kapoor spotted in Chanderi for Stree 2 shoot, videos go viral

As the film Stree 2 finally went on the floors, Shraddha Kapoor was spotted on the sets in Chanderi.

On Monday, Shraddha Kapoor was spotted in Chanderi for the Stree 2 shoot which has ignited a wave of excitement among her fans. The actress, who garnered immense love and praise for her performance in the 2018 release, is one of the most loved celebs in the country.

As the film Stree 2 finally went on the floors, Shraddha was spotted yesterday on the sets in Chanderi. The fans shared her videos and photos on social media in which she was seen with the team of Stree 2.

A few days back, Shraddha was spotted at the airport while she was heading her way to the enchanting town of Chanderi for the shoot of Stree 2. Now, as she has finally started to shoot for the film, it would be really amazing to see her coming back with the next installment of this most loved franchise.

Meanwhile, the makers of Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s much-awaited sequel, Stree 2 have officially announced the beginning of the film’s shoot with an intriguing video and have released crucial details about the new monster who is ready to create havoc, leaving fans excited and curious.

On Tuesday, Rajkummar Rao took to Instagram and shared the announcement of the much-awaited movie Stree 2 to be released in August 2024. Sharing an intriguing video, he wrote, “Ek baar phir चंदेरी में फैला aantak!स्त्री २ filming begins! Aa rahi hai woh- August 2024!(once again havoc was created in Chanderi. Stree 2 filming begins. She is coming on August 2024).”

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree, released in 2018 was a hit. The plot of the film was based on a witch who abducts men at night and leaves only their clothes behind. The horror-comedy was directed by debutant Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Raj and DK. The movie also starred Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee in prominent roles.

Helmed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande, the movie is Written by Niren Bhatt. Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana will reprise their roles in the sequel which is scheduled to release in AUGUST 2024.