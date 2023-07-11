Shraddha Kapoor spotted in Chanderi for Stree 2 shoot, videos go viral

Headlines

Nothing Phone (2) launched in India at Rs 44,999, costs Rs 12,000 more than ‘best-seller’ Phone (1)

Shah Rukh Khan thanks Atlee, Vijay Sethupathi, entire crew of Jawan individually, fans say 'this is why he's king'

What happened to Rs 70,000 crore scam by NCP?: Uddhav Thackeray takes dig at PM Modi after Sharad Pawar invited to event

Meet Charul Honariya, labourer's daughter, who topped NEET exam, got into AIIMS, know her journey

Delhi Metro: Proposed Rithala-Narela corridor may get extended up to Kundli; check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Nothing Phone (2) launched in India at Rs 44,999, costs Rs 12,000 more than ‘best-seller’ Phone (1)

Jawan prevue gets 100 million views in just 24 hours, shooting of Stree 2 begins & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 11

Shah Rukh Khan thanks Atlee, Vijay Sethupathi, entire crew of Jawan individually, fans say 'this is why he's king'

10 top medical colleges in India for UG, PG courses

Cricketers who made comeback after retirement

10 best superfoods to increase white blood cell counts

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur is a sight to behold in stunning white cut-out gown, fans call her ‘queen’

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

Esha Gupta exudes charm at Cannes Film Festival, dons black bodycon to perfection

'Indian team needs characters like him': Ricky Ponting impressed with Mohammed Siraj’s aggression

In conversation with Aashim Gulati & Sauraseni Maitra on their series 'Taj: Reign of Revenge'

Alia Bhatt's grandfather dies, Vivek Agnihotri slams Bollywood actors & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, June 1

Shah Rukh Khan thanks Atlee, Vijay Sethupathi, entire crew of Jawan individually, fans say 'this is why he's king'

Shraddha Kapoor spotted in Chanderi for Stree 2 shoot, videos go viral

'Pathaan Jawan ban gaya': Salman Khan says 'mazaa aa gaya' after watching prevue of Shah Rukh Khan's film

HomeBollywood

bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor spotted in Chanderi for Stree 2 shoot, videos go viral

As the film Stree 2 finally went on the floors, Shraddha Kapoor was spotted on the sets in Chanderi.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 08:00 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On Monday, Shraddha Kapoor was spotted in Chanderi for the Stree 2 shoot which has ignited a wave of excitement among her fans. The actress, who garnered immense love and praise for her performance in the 2018 release, is one of the most loved celebs in the country.

As the film Stree 2 finally went on the floors, Shraddha was spotted yesterday on the sets in Chanderi. The fans shared her videos and photos on social media in which she was seen with the team of Stree 2.

A few days back, Shraddha was spotted at the airport while she was heading her way to the enchanting town of Chanderi for the shoot of Stree 2. Now, as she has finally started to shoot for the film, it would be really amazing to see her coming back with the next installment of this most loved franchise.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Meanwhile, the makers of Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s much-awaited sequel, Stree 2 have officially announced the beginning of the film’s shoot with an intriguing video and have released crucial details about the new monster who is ready to create havoc, leaving fans excited and curious.

On Tuesday, Rajkummar Rao took to Instagram and shared the announcement of the much-awaited movie Stree 2 to be released in August 2024. Sharing an intriguing video, he wrote, “Ek baar phir चंदेरी में फैला aantak!स्त्री २ filming begins! Aa rahi hai woh- August 2024!(once again havoc was created in Chanderi. Stree 2 filming begins. She is coming on August 2024).”

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree, released in 2018 was a hit. The plot of the film was based on a witch who abducts men at night and leaves only their clothes behind. The horror-comedy was directed by debutant Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Raj and DK. The movie also starred Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee in prominent roles.

Helmed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande, the movie is Written by Niren Bhatt. Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana will reprise their roles in the sequel which is scheduled to release in AUGUST 2024.

 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Nothing Phone (2) India launch today: How to watch Phone (1) successor launch event live

Meet Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani's sister, who runs Rs 333 crore worth company, her net worth is…

Chandrayaan 3: ISRO conducts launch rehearsal for India's third moon mission, shares pics

Meet Raj Reddy, farmer’s son who is brain behind Apple Siri, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Microsoft Cortana

Mahindra Thar cousin was first micro SUV in India, now faces competition from Hyundai Exter

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur is a sight to behold in stunning white cut-out gown, fans call her ‘queen’

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

Esha Gupta exudes charm at Cannes Film Festival, dons black bodycon to perfection

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

Diana Penty dazzles in glittery nude dress at Cannes 2023, fans say ‘best look so far’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE