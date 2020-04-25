Shraddha Kapoor shares her relatable diet plan, says 'I am not rigid with my diet, I love food'

Shraddha Kapoor is an actress who has a penchant for having the ability to adapt to various characters on-screen. She can mold into the mask of any type of character and even dance or sing if the role requires her to do so, which makes her one of the most versatile and multi-talented actresses.

In 2020, we saw the actress enticing the audience of the Indian film industry with her dance moves in street dancer 3D and we also saw her as a rebel in the action-packed movie Baaghi 3. In both the movies she had a dazzling look and an impressive physique, due to which many have pondered over how she controls her diet to maintain her physique and the answer will certainly astound her fans.

Recently, in an interview, Shraddha was asked if she followed a mindful of her diet and if she had any tips and tricks to maintaining a healthy physique to which she said, "I am not rigid with my diet because I love food. However, I do try to keep a balance between junk food and eating healthy."

The actress said that she is a foodie and just regulates her diet by balancing between junk food and eating healthy. On the work front, the actress had an amazing 2019 with hits like Saaho and Chhichhore. She is emerging gloriously due to the success of Baaghi 3 and will be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor in a Luv Ranjan directorial next.