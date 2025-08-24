Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

India's slams US tariffs as 'unfair, unreasonable, unjustified'; says, 'Will continue to...

'Thought I will play Ranji Trophy but...': Cheteshwar Pujara reveals what led to his sudden decision to retire from Indian cricket

Ukraine launches drone attack on Russian nuclear plant on its Independence Day, Zelenskyy says...

Shraddha Kapoor seeks help after her LinkedIn account gets flagged as fake: 'No one else can see it, want to...'

Israel launched strikes at Yemen's capital Sanaa, target Iran-backed Houthi rebels

UP woman seen hugging rider on bike’s fuel tank, police step in

Cheteshwar Pujara’s final India match: Who was in the squad and where are they now?

'Hats off to him for starting....': Virender Sehwag's massive statement on Virat Kohli

Priyanka Chopra’s radiant skin isn’t magic, here's what she actually does

Meet actor, who was once shooting for 65 films simultaneously, had 19 releases in one year, became superstar, is now...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
UP woman seen hugging rider on bike’s fuel tank, police step in

UP woman seen hugging rider on bike’s fuel tank, police step in

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Priyanka Chopra’s radiant skin isn’t magic, here's what she actually does

Priyanka Chopra’s radiant skin isn’t magic, here's what she actually does

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...

Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Shraddha Kapoor seeks help after her LinkedIn account gets flagged as fake: 'No one else can see it, want to...'

The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress serves as the co-founder and brand ambassador of the jewelry brand Palmonas. The brand was founded in 2022.

Latest News

PTI

Updated : Aug 24, 2025, 08:37 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Shraddha Kapoor seeks help after her LinkedIn account gets flagged as fake: 'No one else can see it, want to...'
Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor appealed to LinkedIn after she was unable to use her account as it was flagged as fake. The 38-year-old actor, whose last on-screen appearance was in horror comedy Stree 2, shared a note on her Insatagram story on Saturday. Tagging the networking platform, Kapoor said she has been facing issues, while making a profile on the site. 

"Dear LinkedIn @linkedin_in, I'm not being able to use my own account because LinkedIn thinks it's fake. Can someone please help me," she wrote. "Account is made, premium and verified but no one else can see it. Want to start sharing my entrepreneurial journey, getting an account itself has become a jouney," the actor added. The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress serves as the co-founder and brand ambassador of the jewelry brand Palmonas. The brand was founded in 2022. 

Kapoor's last film Stree 2 released on August 15, 2024 and emerged as a hit at the box office. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film also featured Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana. It was a sequel to the 2018 film Stree. The makers have also announced the third part of the franchise, which is slated to release in 2027.

READ | Bigg Boss 19 Grand Premiere live updates: Salman Khan is back; know expected contestants, theme, and more

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Ahead of Bihar elections, RJD's Lalu Yadav's son Tej Pratap to EXPOSE five families that conspired to end his political career, says, 'will bring face...'
Ahead of Bihar elections, RJD's Lalu Yadav's son Tej Pratap to EXPOSE...
Who is George Soros? Kiren Rijiju says US investor has kept aside USD 1 trillion to destabilise Indian govt
Who is George Soros? Billionaire allegedly working to destabilise Modi govt
Chamkila, Bohemian Rhapsody, more: 5 music biopics that celebrate iconic singers
Chamkila, Bohemian Rhapsody, more: 5 music biopics that celebrate iconic singers
Man loses nearly Rs 2 lakh after getting wedding invite on WhatsApp, here's how the scam works
WhatsApp wedding invitation scam: Know how new fraud works
OpenAI begins hiring in India, know about its local office, IndiaAI Mission and...
OpenAI begins hiring in India, know about its local office, IndiaAI Mission
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE