Shraddha Kapoor is one of the top Indian influencers on social media. She is known for her witty posts.

Shraddha Kapoor has carved a niche for herself in the Hindi film industry. From the very beginning, she decided to go solo when it came to her film choices. She began with Teen Patti and Luv Ka The End, pretty decent but odd choice for an industry insider. She then hit it big with films like Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain, and from there onwards she never looked back. She has recently delivered the biggest Bollywood hit ever in Stree 2. Interesting thing about Shraddha is that she didn’t need any of the superstars for the big hits—be it the Khans or Kumar or Devgn. She made it big on her own.

Her popularity can be understood from the fact that her films have never been promoted as solo big releases of the week, but they have always received sizeable openings. Baaghi, Half Girlfriend and Chhichhore are ample proof of her star-power.

She also has a good social media standing with Instagram contributing with 94 million followers. That’s 9.4 crore people!

And she keeps them engaged also with witty posts. One such post was done with a witty caption on her Instagram story in which she talked about people with bigger foreheads. Rather than taking it as criticism, Shraddha turned it into another fun thing for her followers. She wrote with the caption, “Bade maathe waale log bhagyashaali hote hain. Aur vinamr bhi.”

This roughly translates to, “People with big foreheads are lucky. And humble too.”

She took a jibe on her own feature, but what a playful way to do so!

On the work front, Shraddha will soon be seen in Nagin and KTina.

