Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao-starrer Stree 2 beats Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan's box office record, collects...

Shraddha Kapoor 's Stree 2 raised its total domestic box office collection to Rs 516.25 crore nett, surpassing the Hindi version of Prabhas's Baahubali 2 to become the third highest-grossing Hindi film in India.

Just a day after Amar Kaushik's horror comedy Stree 2 surpassed the Hindi version of SS Rajamouli's 2017 blockbuster Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, the film starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, has now also beaten Siddharth Anand's spy thriller Pathaan to become the second highest-grossing Hindi film in India.

According to Sacnilk, on Saturday, Stree 2 raised its total domestic box office collection to Rs 516.25 crore nett, surpassing the Hindi version of Prabhas's Baahubali 2 to become the third highest-grossing Hindi film in India. It now trails only two Shah Rukh Khan blockbusters from last year: Jawan and Pathaan.

On Sunday, Stree 2 added an estimated Rs 10 crore to its earnings, bringing its total to around Rs 527 crore nett. This surpasses the Hindi version of Pathaan, which earned Rs 524.53 crore, making Stree 2 the second highest-grossing Hindi film in India. However, it still has a way to go to reach the top spot, as the domestic box office collection of the Hindi version of Jawan is Rs 582.31 crore.

Helmed by Amar Kaushik? Stree 2 stars Abhishek Banerjee, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, and Pankaj Tripathi, and has several cameos including Tamannaah Bhatia, Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan. Made in Rs 50 crore, the horror-comedy broke several records and emerged as an all-time blockbuster.

In an interview with PTI, Abhishek Banerjee humorously referred to director Amar Kaushik as a “bully from Kanpur,” and explained, “He can insult you very badly about your humour, and acting. He could be like ‘Abey, kya kar raha hai ye? Ye kahan se seekh ke aaya hai?’ (What are you doing? Where did you learn this from?). So, you’re always on your toes.”

He further added, “What works for us is that we can be very ruthless towards each other and really make fun of each other, If someone’s improvisation is bad and it’s not funny, we laugh about it, but that motivates us to do better.”

As for the question of credit for Stree 2’s success, Banerjee reassured that everyone involved is “very secure." “Even if we are insecure, we say it out loud. Like, I would do that a lot on song shoots and say, ‘Mujhe center frame chahiye’ (I want to be center frame) just to irritate my co-actors," he concluded with a laugh.

