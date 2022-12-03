Shraddha Kapoor's hookstep from Bhediya song Thumkeshwari signifies gender reversal? Actress reacts

Shraddha Kapoor-Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan's creature comedy Bhediya opened with favourable reviews and earned decent in its first week. Filmgoers applauded the VFX, Varun's acting chops, and the balance of horror with comedy. Another factor that worked for the film was the crossover of Shraddha Kapoor's Stree with Varun Dhawan.

The song Thumkeshwari announced the shared universe that consists of Stree and Bhediya, and it became one of the highlights of the film. The hook step of the song is special as it sees Kapoor trying to make Dhawan dance to her moves, and the latter follows him. This gender reversal step caught the attention of a social media page. A page dedicated to Bollywood sketched out the uniqueness behind the choreography of Thumkeshwari. Shraddha also applauded the eagle-eye observation and confirmed the thought behind the step.

On her Instagram, Kapoor shared the post of the page, and wrote, "The gender reversal in the hookstep is a brilliant observation Had wondered whether audiences will notice that layer. The magic of @amarkaushik!"

Here's Kapoor's story

On the work front, Kapoor will soon start the shoot of the sequel of her biggest blockbuster, Stree 2. She will also be seen with Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's untitled rom-com.