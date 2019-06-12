Shraddha Kapoor's action avatar in 'Saaho' poster impresses Varun Dhawan and Remo D'Souza

Shraddha Kapoor, the most relatable actress of Bollywood who is creating a huge buzz for her fitness regime and her upsoming projects, has taken Varun Dhawan and Remo D’Souza aback with her bold stare in the poster of her most anticipated upcoming movie Saaho.

The actress also shared the movie’s poster on her Instagram handle and captioned it writing, “The teaser is out on June 13th! #SAAHO#15thAugWithSaaho @actorprabhas @sujeethsign .” Shraddha can be seen holding a gun and slaying with the bold stare which has definitely ensured that the actress stood true to the words, ‘If looks could kill."

The director from her other movie, Street Dancer 3D, Remo D’Souza was left awestruck and appreciated the actress with the comment, "Wow". The actress was also backed by appreciation from her Street Dancer co-star Varun Dhawan, who shared the movie poster on his Insta Story and appreciated the actress with kind words, “Looking great @shraddhakapoor”.

Check it out here:

Shraddha is also running a tight schedule hopping from one set to another, slipping into diverse characters to ace her parts. Shraddha Kapoor is playing different characters this year and already has four films in her kitty.

Saaho will witness the actress in an action-packed avatar where Shraddha will be essaying the role of a cop, while Chhichhore tests her versatility with dual roles of a college student as well as a middle-aged woman. Street Dancer will showcase the actress in a completely new dance avatar.

With multiple releases this year, Shraddha Kapoor also has an anticipated release with Baaghi 3.