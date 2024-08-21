Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Shraddha Kapoor reveals why she never worked with Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman: 'You are offered a film but...'

Lockdown to be imposed again due to Mpox? Big claim by WHO expert

Kajari Teej 2024: Know date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals, significance

Javed Akhtar's first wife Honey Irani reacts to their divorce, Shabana Azmi says 'it's very painful when...'

Good news for ex-trainee IAS Puja Khedkar as Delhi HC...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Shraddha Kapoor reveals why she never worked with Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman: 'You are offered a film but...'

Shraddha Kapoor reveals why she never worked with Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman: 'You are offered a film but...'

Lockdown to be imposed again due to Mpox? Big claim by WHO expert

Lockdown to be imposed again due to Mpox? Big claim by WHO expert

Kajari Teej 2024: Know date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals, significance

Kajari Teej 2024: Know date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals, significance

10 states with maximum illiterate population

10 states with maximum illiterate population

Striking images of meteor shower by NASA

Striking images of meteor shower by NASA

Five breathtaking images of India captured by NASA 

Five breathtaking images of India captured by NASA 

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई ��जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Salman Khan's 'niece' who worked in TV, became star at 7, was called 'mini Katrina Kaif'; then left films, now...

Meet Salman Khan's 'niece' who worked in TV, became star at 7, was called 'mini Katrina Kaif'; then left films, now...

Countries with highest number of vegetarians

Countries with highest number of vegetarians

This Amitabh flop was rejected by Dilip Kumar, had 4 stars, its failure was celebrated by film industry, earned only..

This Amitabh flop was rejected by Dilip Kumar, had 4 stars, its failure was celebrated by film industry, earned only..

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Shraddha Kapoor reveals why she never worked with Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman: 'You are offered a film but...'

Shraddha Kapoor reveals why she never worked with Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman: 'You are offered a film but...'

Javed Akhtar's first wife Honey Irani reacts to their divorce, Shabana Azmi says 'it's very painful when...'

Javed Akhtar's first wife Honey Irani reacts to their divorce, Shabana Azmi says 'it's very painful when...'

Amar Kaushik says Drishyam 2's success affected Bhediya's box office collection: 'Viewers can’t afford to...'

Amar Kaushik says Drishyam 2's success affected Bhediya's box office collection: 'Viewers can’t afford to...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor reveals why she never worked with Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman: 'You are offered a film but...'

After the blockbuster success of Stree 2, Shraddha Kapoor revealed why she never worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 21, 2024, 04:18 PM IST | Edited by : IANS

Shraddha Kapoor reveals why she never worked with Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman: 'You are offered a film but...'
Shraddha Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor, who is basking in the success of her recent horror-comedy offering ‘Stree 2’, has spoken up about why she hasn’t yet worked with the superstars of Hindi cinema, the Khan trinity -- Salman, Shah Rukh and Aamir. 

During a podcast with Shubhankar Mishra, the ‘Aashiqui 2’ actress, said that she hasn’t yet got the opportunity to work with the 3 Khans of Bollywood.

She said, “Many times you are offered a film, but if you feel the character isn’t exciting enough or the role doesn’t challenge the artiste in you then you let go of that role. I’m very clear about the kind of work that I choose”.

She further mentioned, “I want to be part of good films, engaging films with good stories, work with good directors, and do good work. If the by-product of all of this is the opportunity to work with good actors or huge stars, I’m happy to say yes to it”.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor, who returned to the box office almost after 16 months, has delivered her 2nd consecutive Rs 200 crore film with ‘Stree 2’, the first being ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ in which she starred opposite superstar Ranbir Kapoor which collected Rs 223 crores worldwide.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, ‘Stree 2’ has netted Rs 255 crores at the Indian box office with an additional Rs 55 crores in overseas collections taking its worldwide collections to Rs 361.15 crore.

‘Stree 2’, which released on Independence Day, clashed with the multi-starrer ‘Khel Khel Mein’, John Abraham-starrer ‘Vedaa’ and the Telugu movie ‘Double iSmart’, and has managed to leave behind them all. The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer film is witnessing the highest occupancy during evening and night shows

(Except for the headline, the copy is not edited by DNA staff, and is published from IANS) 

Read: This Amitabh flop was rejected by Dilip Kumar, had 4 stars, its failure was celebrated by film industry, earned only..

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Britain's 'Bill Gates' Mike Lynch goes missing after luxury yacht sinks off...

Britain's 'Bill Gates' Mike Lynch goes missing after luxury yacht sinks off...

Mad rush to buy this Rs 2 share! Reason: Mukesh Ambani has given big order

Mad rush to buy this Rs 2 share! Reason: Mukesh Ambani has given big order

Step inside Juhi Chawla's 84-year-old family home with luxurious wooden patio, Mumbai skyline view and...

Step inside Juhi Chawla's 84-year-old family home with luxurious wooden patio, Mumbai skyline view and...

Mumbai to Goa in just 6 hours via Konkan Expressway, know distance, route, cost and more

Mumbai to Goa in just 6 hours via Konkan Expressway, know distance, route, cost and more

Narayana Murthy's Infosys to bag Rs 837 crore in Microsoft-Coca Cola mega deal worth Rs...

Narayana Murthy's Infosys to bag Rs 837 crore in Microsoft-Coca Cola mega deal worth Rs...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Salman Khan's 'niece' who worked in TV, became star at 7, was called 'mini Katrina Kaif'; then left films, now...

Meet Salman Khan's 'niece' who worked in TV, became star at 7, was called 'mini Katrina Kaif'; then left films, now...

Countries with highest number of vegetarians

Countries with highest number of vegetarians

This Amitabh flop was rejected by Dilip Kumar, had 4 stars, its failure was celebrated by film industry, earned only..

This Amitabh flop was rejected by Dilip Kumar, had 4 stars, its failure was celebrated by film industry, earned only..

Kapoor family's most educated hero, never gave a hit, but beat Ranbir, Rishi, Raj at age 67, is now a successful...

Kapoor family's most educated hero, never gave a hit, but beat Ranbir, Rishi, Raj at age 67, is now a successful...

States with most alcohol consumption by girls

States with most alcohol consumption by girls

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement