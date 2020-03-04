Shraddha Kapoor opens about filmmakers replacing female leads, says 'whatever is meant for you, comes to you'

Ever since her debut Shraddha Kapoor has managed to carve a space for herself in the Bollywood industry. The actress who is currently promoting her upcoming film Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff said that it is justified for filmmakers to change their lead actors, adding that she must bring something to add to the film.

In an interview with News 18, Shraddha said, "I think it’s absolutely right. But I also feel that whatever is meant to come to you, comes to you, and whatever is not meant to be yours will not be yours. I feel if I’m cast in a particular film and that is meant to be for me then there’s something that I’ll bring to the table that will add value to those films. It’s actually even on the actor if they want to do it."

For the uninformed, Shraddha had replaced Katrina Kaif in Street Dancer 3D and the former later backed out of the Saina Nehwal biopic, now being headlined by Parineeti Chopra, citing a clash of dates with Street Dancer 3D even after training for a few months for Saina’s role. "There are a lot of things that don’t come to the fore that a certain actor or actress may not want to do that particular film; that also happens. So, I did this (Baaghi 3) film because it’s adding value to me and I believe it’s vice and versa. It’s the character that I’ve never played before. For me as an actor, it was quite challenging,"

On the work front, apart from Baaghi, Shraddha also has Luv Ranjan’s yet-to-be-titled project opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the pipeline. The film is set to hit theatres on March 26, 2021.