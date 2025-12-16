Amritsar, Anandpur Sahib and Talwandi Sabo decalred holy cities by Punjab govt; know what has changed
Michael Bay enters Indian film industry, teams up with AR Rahman for..., Oscar-winning composer says 'different worlds of cinema come together'
Shraddha Kapoor makes SHOCKING statement on Dhurandhar's success, says 'don't play with our emotions', demands makers to..., calls out Yami Gautam for...
Good News for Messi fans: Argentina football icon makes BIG promise as he concludes GOAT tour, announces his return to India: 'Hopefully one day...'
Delhi-Agra Expressway accident: 4 dead and several injured in massive vehicle collision due to dense
Axar Patel ruled out of T20I series against South Africa due to..., THIS 31-year-old cricketer named as his replacement, he is...
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's Jaya Bhattacharya called Pahalgam attack 'conspiracy of Indian government', viral video resurfaces, netizens react: 'This is pure...'
Uttar Pradesh's THIS district aims to invest Rs 500 crore, targets oil, flour and rice mill industries, to generate employment for...
School Holiday December 16: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today due to...; Check state-wise list here
Delhi-NCR AQI: Dense smog grips national capital, air quality at 'severe+' levels; Delhi airport, IndiGo, Air India issue travel advisory
BOLLYWOOD
Shraddha Kapoor gave a shout out to team Dhurandhar, demanded to preponed Part 2's release, and even lauded Yami Gautam for calling out the 'negative PR machinery'.
Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna-starrer Dhurandhar justifies its title. The film has been a Dhurandhar at the box office, and now Shraddha Kapoor has also celebrated its blockbuster success. On her Instagram stories, the Stree actress congratulated the team and expressed her thoughts about the film. After finishing the movie, Kapoor revealed that if she hadn't had a shoot the next day, she would have watched the next show as well. The Aashiqui 2 actress also demanded that the makers postpone the Dhurandhar Part 2. Like millions of other moviegoers, even Shraddha can't hide her excitement for Part 2.
Shraddha Kapoor on Dhurandhar's success, Part 2
On her Instagram stories, Kapoor celebrated Hindi cinema's success, calling out Chhaava, Saiyaara, and Dhurandhar as her Top 3 films. She wrote, "Truly terrible of Aditya Dhar to make a film like Dhurandhar, and then make us wait 3 months for Part 2. Don't play with our emotions, prepone the release, please. What a phenomenal experience. Subah shoot nahi toh kasam se abhi hi dobaara dekhne jaati. Chhaava, Saiyaara, Dhurandhar. All in 2025. Hindi cinema (rocket emoji)."
Shraddha Kapoor lauded Yami Gautam for calling out foul play
The Ek Villain actress went on to praise actress Yami Gautam (Aditya Dhar's wife) for calling out the 'negative PR machinery' that could have affected the film. "From Yami Gautam having to call out the rampant negative PR machinery to manufactured controversies, Dhurandhar endured it all and came out shining!" She concluded, "No bad force can pull a good film down. In audience we trust."
About Dhurandhar box office collection
In 10 days, Dhurandhar grossed Rs 500 crores worldwide. On its second Monday, Dhurandhar earned Rs 29 crore in India. The movie is expected to cross Rs 600 crores by its second Tuesday. Until Avatar Fire and Ash (December 19), Dhurandhar is expected to dominate the box office. Dhurandhar Part 2: Revenge will be released on March 19, 2026.