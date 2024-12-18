Shraddha Kapoor is rumoured to be in a relationship with the writer and assistant director Rahul Mody.

Shraddha Kapoor is known for her amiable nature towards fans and journalists, but the actress was recently seen getting annoyed at a journalist when she was repeatedly asked about her dating life. On Saturday last week, Shraddha attended an Aaj Tak event and lost her cool at the interviewer who asked her about her relationship status.

When the Saaho actress was asked, "We asked Kartik Aaryan which heroine he would want to date, and your name was one of the four options. But Kartik said that all four are dating someone or the other. He’s the one who spilled the beans. So is he right?", to which Shraddha replied, "He said whatever he wanted to. Do you have a question for me?" Are we really in Agenda Aaj Tak?".

Shraddha is rumoured to be in a relationship with the writer and assistant director Rahul Mody. The two often share romantic posts for each other on Instagram, but haven't confirmed their relationship status yet. Rahul has written and worked as an assistant director on superhit films Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar (2023), Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018), and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015).

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kapoor was last seen in the horror comedy Stree 2. The Amar Kaushik directorial, which also starred Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana in the leading roles, grossed Rs 875 crore at the box office worldwide.

