Shraddha Kapoor finally confirms she is dating Rahul Mody with mushy post on Instagram: 'Dil rakhle...'

Shraddha Kapoor confirms dating Rahul Mody on Instagram.

In a move that set Bollywood abuzz, actress Shraddha Kapoor has taken to Instagram to make her relationship with Rahul Mody official.

Known for her roles in films like Aashiqui 2 and Stree, Kapoor shared a sun-kissed selfie capturing a tender moment with Mody, accompanied by a heartfelt caption. "Dil rakh le, Neend toh vaapis de de yaar," Kapoor wrote on her Instagram stories, adding 'Neend Churayee Meri' from the film 'Ishq' as the background song.

Rumours of the duo's romance first surfaced earlier this year when Kapoor and Mody were spotted together on multiple occasions. Further fueling the speculation was Kapoor seen sporting a necklace with the initials 'R' in a laid-back selfie post on Instagram.

The actress, who is notoriously private about her personal life, chose this moment to share a glimpse into her relationship, which reportedly blossomed while Mody was working as a writer on her film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, also featuring Ranbir Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Shraddha is coming back with Stree 2, which also stars Rajkummar Rao and Aparshakti Khurana. The film sequel directed by Amar Kaushik, will hit theatres on August 15, Independence Day. The horror-comedy will face a big clash with Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein and Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 at the box office.

Stree was released in 2018 and was declared a blockbuster hit. 'O Stree Kal Aana’, a phrase from the movie to date has been repeatedly used in memes. The film's music also gained significant attention, especially with tracks like Milegi Milegi and Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published by ANI

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.