Shraddha Kapoor extends helping hand, aids paparazzi financially amid COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic hit the country with people from all walks of life suffering by losing their jobs or earning less than they would. Various celebrities from the entertainment industry have done their bit in helping the ones in need in whatever way they can. Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor who is always eager to step forward and help those in need recently provided monetary help to photographers in order to aid them.

As Ganesh Chaturthi is also being celebrated in the country, expressing gratitude with a post, one of the photographers shared her pictures and wrote, "Embrace the elegance and beauty with a pure heart like Shraddha Kapoor @shraddhakapoor"

The actress has also used this time in lockdown effectively and become the voice of the stray animals and also her initiative of #LockdownZoos had been appreciated by all.

In August, Shraddha had celebrated the fact that the Supreme Court today held that daughters would have equal coparcenary rights in Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) properties even if they were not alive at the time of the 2005 amendment to the Hindu Succession Act, 1956 in Vineeta Sharma v. Rakesh Sharma case.

Shraddha took to her social media to celebrate the verdict and wrote, "About time! #Equality". The landmark judgment by the Supreme Court read, "Daughters have to be given equal share of coparcenary rights in share of property like the son."

Recently, Shraddha had also urged her fans to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously and asked everyone to be thankful for what they have and asked everyone to do their bit. Pressing her audiences to continue doing their bit Shraddha had said, "I would urge everyone who all are in a very blessed position, you know, the fact that we can even check our Instagram, tune in live. The fact that we have a phone to do that. So I am pretty sure that we can do that whatever little we can do, even if it is a little amount, we can donate to whatever cause that we believe in."