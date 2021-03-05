Shraddha Kapoor dons turban, dances to dhol beats at cousin Priyaank Sharma's baarat

Shraddha was seen looking nothing less than a princess in an ice-blue and white ensemble for Priyaank and Shaza's Christian-style wedding.

On Friday, Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, who was recently in the picturesque location of the Maldives attending causing Priyaank Sharma's wedding with Shaza Morani, was snapped at the airport as she returned to Maximum City. Dressed in a comfy pair of denim and t-shirt, Shraddha owned the casual look at the Mumbai airport.

And while the actress returned after a fun-filled trip to the Maldives where she was surrounded by friends and family, her return did not deter fan pages to share clips of her dance videos from the grand wedding she attended at the scenic holiday destination.

Photos and videos that have surfaced on the internet show Shraddha looking graceful in a powder blue and gold lehenga teamed with a soft pink printed turban. In one photo, the 'Saaho' actor is seen striking a pose with veteran star and Priyaank's mom Padmini Kohlapure.

Meanwhile, some videos that are going viral on social media show Shraddha dancing her heart out on dhal beats and Bollywood dance numbers.

Take a look.



Earlier, Shraddha was seen looking nothing less than a princess in an ice-blue and white ensemble for Priyaank and Shaza's Christian-style wedding where the couple exchanged their vows at a beach ceremony. She was also seen posing with the happy couple and

The actress was also seen posing as Priyaank's best man alongside his other male friends and cousins.

Take a look.

On the work front, Shraddha has had a busy year with her back to back releases like 'Street Dancer 3D' and 'Baaghi 3'. Her next will be with Ranbir Kapoor followed by the 'Nagin' trilogy.