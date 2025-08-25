Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Shraddha Kapoor debuts on LinkedIn after previous account was marked ‘fake': 'Sorted issues in...'

On Saturday, Shraddha sought LinkedIn's help after she was unable to use her account as it was flagged as fake.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Aug 25, 2025, 09:42 AM IST

Image credit: Instagram
Actress Shraddha Kapoor has finally made her debut on LinkedIn after her account was flagged as 'fake' by the professional networking platform.

Taking to the stories section of her official Instagram handle, the 'Stree' actress wrote, "Team LinkedIn sorted issues in less than an hour on a Saturday night." On Saturday, Shraddha sought LinkedIn's help after she was unable to use her account as it was flagged as fake.

The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress dropped a long note on her Instagram handle. Tagging the networking platform, Shraddha penned: "Dear LinkedIn @linkedin_in, I’m not able to use my own account because LinkedIn thinks it’s fake. Can someone please help me? (sic)" she wrote.

"Account is made, premium and verified, but no one else can see it. I want to start sharing my entrepreneurial journey, but getting an account itself has become a journey," she added.

Aside from being an actor, Shraddha is also the co-founder and brand ambassador of the jewellery brand, Palmonas, which was founded in 2022. The brand appeared on the show "Shark Tank India" and received funding of ₹1.26 crore from Sharks Namita Thapar and Ritesh Aggarwal.

On the work front, Shraddha has joined hands with 'Chhavaa' maker Laxman Utekar for an upcoming period drama. Backed by 'Stree' maker Dinesh Vijan, the untitled project is expected to go on floors by November this year. The film is likely to reach the cinema halls in 2026.

In addition to this, Shraddha has signed a multi-film deal with producer Ektaa Kapoor. If the reports are to be believed, the first project will mark the reunion of Shraddha with her 'Aashiqui' co-star Aditya Roy Kapoor.

Over and above this, her lineup includes a yet-untitled drama with 'Tumbbad' director Rahi Anil Barve.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

