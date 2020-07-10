Shraddha Kapoor crosses 50 million Instagram followers, joins Deepika Padukone, Virat Kohli, Priyanka Chopra

Shraddha Kapoor became the fourth celebrity after Virat Kohli, Priyanka Chopra, and Deepika Padukone to cross over 50 million followers on Instagram. Shraddha is one of the most hardworking actresses in Bollywood and has continuously delivered some of the best performances in her career so far. Offscreen too, Shraddha has a strong and charming persona along with a girl next door nature which is what attracts millions towards her. On the work front, before the coronavirus pandemic, Shraddha was last seen in Street Dancer 3 opposite Varun Dhawan.

Apart from Shraddha, Deepika also recently crossed the mark of 50 million Instagram followers. The actress shared multiple stories from her fan pages who congratulated her for achieving this feat. Deepika is an advocate for mental health awareness and time and again she keeps on posting about the same.

During a recent virtual session, Deepika spoke at length about mental health and dealing with the stress, anxiety, and depression during the pandemic. She said, "The Covid-19 pandemic has caused much turmoil; social isolation, uncertainty about the future and coping with academic pressures, to name a few. And a global crisis such as this often leads to or aggravates pre-existing mental illness."

She added, "Understanding the importance of mental health and how we can support each other during these times and beyond is most certainly the need of the hour. Through this LIVE session, I look forward to sharing with all of you, some of the things I have learned during my personal and professional journey."