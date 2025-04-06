Amar Kaushik opened up about casting Shraddha Kapoor in the Stree franchise, and the reason why the actress bagged the film has left Kapoor's fans furious.

Shraddha Kapoor had the biggest hit in 2024 with Stree 2. However, the producers of the horror-comedy franchise—Amar Kaushik and Madock Films' Dinesh Vijan—are facing severe backlash for their 'misogynistic' thinking about the actress. Recently, Amar Kaushik appeared on Komal Nahta's podcast.

During the conversation, Komal asked Amar how they finalised Shraddha Kapoor as the 'Stree' of the blockbuster franchise. Amar recalled that Dinesh met Shraddha, and he remarked that Shraddha would be perfect to play Stree because she laughs like a witch. Amar said, "Shraddha ki casting ka credit Dinesh Vijan ko jaata hai. Woh Shraddha ke saath kisi flight mein aa rahe the. Toh woh mili aur unki kuch hasi thi. Unhone (Dinesh) bola 'Amar woh ek hasti na toh ekdum Stree ke tarah, ek dum...'," Amar apologised to Shraddha looking at the camera and continued, "Ek dum chudail ke tarah hasti hai. Sorry, Shraddha. Unhone aisa hi kuch kaha tha."

Amar Kaushik , Rajkumar Rao , Aparshakti Khurana , Abhishek Bannerjee,YRF , Dharma, Mohit Suri, everyone is bitter with her so who's the problem here ? You can't be wronged by every1, the one who let the PR say she's mightiest than Khans #ShraddhaKapoor pic.twitter.com/RBxrdb7IRK — the dead cat (@aatankkwadi) April 5, 2025

Though Amar apologised twice for his comment, it has not gone well with Aashiqui 2 actress' fans. Several netizens took the clip to X and slammed the producers. A netizen wrote, "Amar Kaushik, Rajkumar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, YRF, Dharma, Mohit Suri, everyone is bitter with her so who's the problem here? You can't be wronged by everyone, the one who let the PR say she's mightiest than Khans." Another netizen wrote, "If this is how a "chudail" looks while laughing, I want to look like one too. #ShraddhaKapoor is a chudail indeed: she used her magic (hard work, talent, dedication, passion & audiences' love) to help #Maddock to build a successful horror universe. She deserves better."

First they use #ShraddhaKapoor 's fame, dedication & audiences' love for her to promote #Stree2 & make it the huge success it is, but now he is disrespecting her? Shraddha should leave them now! She deserves a better team & colleagues. https://t.co/qZjbRQueqr April 5, 2025

One of the netizens wrote, "First they use #ShraddhaKapoor 's fame, dedication & audiences' love for her to promote #Stree2 & make it the huge success it is, but now he is disrespecting her? Shraddha should leave them now! She deserves a better team & colleagues." An internet user wrote, "These misogynist men are never going to appreciate her work or her acting but see this is how they talk!"

For the unversed, Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree (2018) was the first movie that inspired the super-successful Maddock horror comedy franchise. If we take collections of Stree and Stree 2, the combined collection was Rs 1160 crore worldwide.