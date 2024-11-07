As per several media reports, Shraddha Kapoor has been locked for a special song, bigger and better than Samantha's Oo Antawa in Pushpa 2. Her fees for minutes appearance has left everyone shocked.

With the monstrous success of Stree 2, Shraddha Kapoor has arguably become the biggest movie star of 2024. After setting and breaking multiple records with her all-time blockbuster horror-comedy, the actress will reportedly make a special appearance in Allu Arjun's much-awaited film Pushpa 2: The Rule. In the upcoming actioner, Shraddha will appear for a special item number, replacing Oo Antawa's Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The anticipation for the surprise song is already high, and now it has gone to another level after Shraddha's name is attached to it.

Shraddha Kapoor's fees for Pushpa 2 song is...

As per several media reports, Shraddha demanded a bomb for appearing in the special song of Pushpa 2. The Stree 2 star has reportedly demanded Rs 5 crores for her special appearance item number. Reportedly, Samantha also charged Rs 5 crore to appear in Oo Antava.

Shraddha Kapoor out of Stree 2?

As Siasat.com reported, the producers of Pushpa 2 found Shraddha's demand of Rs 5 crore for a song is way too high than usual standards, and thus they have decided to look out for other options. So as per this report, Shraddha may not be a part of Pushpa 2. However, none of the parties have neither accepted or rejected these reports and have not issued any clarification for the same.

About Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2: The Rule is the sequel to Pushpa Part One: The Rise (2021). Sukumar-directed stars Allu Arjun in the titular role with Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. Fahadh Faasil plays the main antogonist of the movie. Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari will also be seen in key roles.

Pushpa The Rise: Part 1 was the highest-grossing Indian movie of 2021 earning more than Rs 350 crore at the box office worldwide. Originally made in Telugu, the action drama was also dubbed into Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages and was a pan-India blockbuster. Pushpa Part 2 will also be released in five languages worldwide on December 5, 2024.

