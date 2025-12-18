Shraddha Kapoor calls Dhurandhar 'big moment for Indian cinema', applauds technicians in Aditya Dhar film: 'When you feel...'

In her second note dedicated to Dhurandhar, Shraddha Kapoor appreciated casting director Mukesh Chhabra, cinematographer Vikash Nowlakha, editor Shivkumar V. Panicker, makeup artist Preetisheel Singh, music composer Shashwat Sachdev, and other unseen heroes of the Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar film.

Shraddha Kapoor has drawn attention to the often-unseen heroes of filmmaking by applauding the technicians behind the latest blockbuster Dhurandhar, describing the film as a significant moment for Indian cinema. Taking to her Instagram Stories section, the Stree actress said that in the greatest films, the work of technicians remains invisible, yet it's their collective craft that gives a film its soul. "In the greatest films, the work of technicians is invisible. #Dhurandhar is a big moment for Indian cinema. Let's make the technicians of this marvel visible and applaud them", she wrote.

Praising Dhurandhar casting director Mukesh Chhabra, she wrote, "@castingchhabra when every actor is so perfect, it starts at a perfectly chosen cast." She then went on to applaud the film's cinematographer Vikash Nowlakha, editor Shivkumar V. Panicker, production designer Saini S. Johray, costume designer Smriti Chauhan, and makeup artist Preetisheel Singh as she added, "When a film looks so authentic, badass, powerful, it’s never by chance. It was created by @vik_now, @sainisjohray, @smriti.schauhan, @shivkumarpanicker, @preetisheel."

"When you feel that 'resonance' and your pulse changes with every scene, there are master craftsmen in the audio dept making it happen @shashwatology, @bishwadeepchatterjee, @irshadkamilofficial", Shraddhra further added appreciating the brilliance of music composer Shashwat Sachdev, lyricist Irshad Kamil, and sound designer Bishwadeep Chatterjee. Concluding her note, the Chhichhore actress hailed the producers as she wrote, "Needless to say, @adityadharfilms, @dhar_lokesh #JyotiDeshpande formed the bedrock to build this greatness on. #Dhurandhar."

In her first note on Dhurandhar, Shraddha had said the it's "truly terrible" of filmmaker Aditya Dhar to make people wait for the film's sequel. She had written, "Truly terrible of Aditya Dhar to make a film like Dhurandhar. And then make us wait three months for Part 2. Don’t play with our emotions, prepone the release please. What a phenomenal experience. Subah shoot nahi hoti toh kasam se abhi hi dobara dekhne jaati (If I didn’t have a morning shoot, I would have gone to watch the film again)."

She highlighted the different genres of Indian blockbusters in 2025 as she added, "Chhaava, Saiyaara, Dhurandhar — all in 2025 Hindi cinema rocks." Shraddha had also spoken about the "rampant negative PR" against the film as she stated, "From Yami Gautam having to call out the rampant negative PR machinery to manufactured controversies, Dhurandhar endured it all and came out shining. No bad force can pull a good film down. In audiences, we trust."

Dhurandhar features Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera and Naveen Kaushik, among others. The film is one of the biggest Indian blockbusters as it has already earned over Rs 450 crore net in India and grossed over Rs 650 crore worldwide in just 13 days.

