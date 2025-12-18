Shraddha Kapoor calls Dhurandhar 'big moment for Indian cinema', applauds technicians in Aditya Dhar film: 'When you feel...'

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Sobhita Dhulipala glitters like gold in stunning lehenga‑saree with eye‑catching ruby necklace, SEE pics

DNA Verified: PM Modi spotted wearing earring while meeting with deputy PM Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq Al Said on his Oman visit?

OSSC CGL Recruitment 2026 BIG UPDATE: Notification released for 1576 Group B and C posts at ossc.gov.in; Check details here

Dhurandhar box office collection: Ranveer Singh film is on record-breaking spree, becomes first Hindi movie to earn Rs...

SEBI’s Digital Gold Caution: What the Regulator Is Really Signaling to Investors

Hypocrisy of Pakistan EXPOSED: Dhurandhar song played during entry of politician Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, video goes viral, Pakistani netizen says, 'We are addicted...', WATCH

Taapsee Pannu speaks out on breaking Bollywood’s beauty rules: 'They wanted me to...'

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli trade spiritual silence for seaside serenity as they head to their Alibaug farmhouse

India to get its first forest university in THIS city, not in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru or Hyderabad, it is in...

SHOCKING! Jasprit Bumrah takes away fan's phone at airport, warns him, 'Phone gir gaya aapka toh, mereko bolna nahi'; Watch video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Step inside Dhurandhar star Saumya Tandon’s Mumbai home: French sofas, antique decor, and personal touches that reflect her personality

Step inside Dhurandhar star Saumya Tandon’s Mumbai home: French sofas, antique d

Sobhita Dhulipala glitters like gold in stunning lehenga‑saree with eye‑catching ruby necklace, SEE pics

Sobhita Dhulipala glitters like gold in stunning lehenga‑saree

DNA Verified: PM Modi spotted wearing earring while meeting with deputy PM Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq Al Said on his Oman visit?

DNA Verified: PM Modi spotted wearing earring on his Oman visit?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Step inside Dhurandhar star Saumya Tandon’s Mumbai home: French sofas, antique decor, and personal touches that reflect her personality

Step inside Dhurandhar star Saumya Tandon’s Mumbai home: French sofas, antique d

Anant Ambani's watch vs Lionel Messi's gift: Mukesh Ambani's son flaunts rare Richard Mille timepiece during Vantara visit worth Rs..., know cost, design, rarity

Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani wore rare Richard Mille 056 Sapphire Tourbillon

From Shahid Kapoor-Vishal Bhardwaj return to talented ensemble cast: 4 Reasons why O' Romeo promises to be big dhamaka in 2026

4 Reasons why Shahid- Vishal Bharadwaj's O' Romeo promises to be big dhamaka

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Shraddha Kapoor calls Dhurandhar 'big moment for Indian cinema', applauds technicians in Aditya Dhar film: 'When you feel...'

In her second note dedicated to Dhurandhar, Shraddha Kapoor appreciated casting director Mukesh Chhabra, cinematographer Vikash Nowlakha, editor Shivkumar V. Panicker, makeup artist Preetisheel Singh, music composer Shashwat Sachdev, and other unseen heroes of the Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar film.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Dec 18, 2025, 01:03 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Shraddha Kapoor calls Dhurandhar 'big moment for Indian cinema', applauds technicians in Aditya Dhar film: 'When you feel...'
Shraddha Kapoor on Dhurandhar
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Shraddha Kapoor has drawn attention to the often-unseen heroes of filmmaking by applauding the technicians behind the latest blockbuster Dhurandhar, describing the film as a significant moment for Indian cinema. Taking to her Instagram Stories section, the Stree actress said that in the greatest films, the work of technicians remains invisible, yet it's their collective craft that gives a film its soul. "In the greatest films, the work of technicians is invisible. #Dhurandhar is a big moment for Indian cinema. Let's make the technicians of this marvel visible and applaud them", she wrote.

Praising Dhurandhar casting director Mukesh Chhabra, she wrote, "@castingchhabra when every actor is so perfect, it starts at a perfectly chosen cast." She then went on to applaud the film's cinematographer Vikash Nowlakha, editor Shivkumar V. Panicker, production designer Saini S. Johray, costume designer Smriti Chauhan, and makeup artist Preetisheel Singh as she added, "When a film looks so authentic, badass, powerful, it’s never by chance. It was created by @vik_now, @sainisjohray, @smriti.schauhan, @shivkumarpanicker, @preetisheel." 

"When you feel that 'resonance' and your pulse changes with every scene, there are master craftsmen in the audio dept making it happen @shashwatology, @bishwadeepchatterjee, @irshadkamilofficial", Shraddhra further added appreciating the brilliance of music composer Shashwat Sachdev, lyricist Irshad Kamil, and sound designer Bishwadeep Chatterjee. Concluding her note, the Chhichhore actress hailed the producers as she wrote, "Needless to say, @adityadharfilms, @dhar_lokesh #JyotiDeshpande formed the bedrock to build this greatness on. #Dhurandhar."

In her first note on Dhurandhar, Shraddha had said the it's "truly terrible" of filmmaker Aditya Dhar to make people wait for the film's sequel. She had written, "Truly terrible of Aditya Dhar to make a film like Dhurandhar. And then make us wait three months for Part 2. Don’t play with our emotions, prepone the release please. What a phenomenal experience. Subah shoot nahi hoti toh kasam se abhi hi dobara dekhne jaati (If I didn’t have a morning shoot, I would have gone to watch the film again)."

She highlighted the different genres of Indian blockbusters in 2025 as she added, "Chhaava, Saiyaara, Dhurandhar — all in 2025 Hindi cinema rocks." Shraddha had also spoken about the "rampant negative PR" against the film as she stated, "From Yami Gautam having to call out the rampant negative PR machinery to manufactured controversies, Dhurandhar endured it all and came out shining. No bad force can pull a good film down. In audiences, we trust."

Dhurandhar features Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera and Naveen Kaushik, among others. The film is one of the biggest Indian blockbusters as it has already earned over Rs 450 crore net in India and grossed over Rs 650 crore worldwide in just 13 days.

READ | Real reason why Hema Malini did not attend Dharmendra's prayer meet organised by Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Shraddha Kapoor calls Dhurandhar 'big moment for Indian cinema', applauds technicians in Aditya Dhar film: 'When you feel...'
Shraddha Kapoor applauds technicians in Aditya Dhar's blockbuster Dhurandhar
Sobhita Dhulipala glitters like gold in stunning lehenga‑saree with eye‑catching ruby necklace, SEE pics
Sobhita Dhulipala glitters like gold in stunning lehenga‑saree
DNA Verified: PM Modi spotted wearing earring while meeting with deputy PM Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq Al Said on his Oman visit?
DNA Verified: PM Modi spotted wearing earring on his Oman visit?
OSSC CGL Recruitment 2026 BIG UPDATE: Notification released for 1576 Group B and C posts at ossc.gov.in; Check details here
OSSC CGL Recruitment 2026: Notification released for 1576 Group B and C posts
Dhurandhar box office collection: Ranveer Singh film is on record-breaking spree, becomes first Hindi movie to earn Rs...
Dhurandhar box office collection: Ranveer Singh film creates this record
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Step inside Dhurandhar star Saumya Tandon’s Mumbai home: French sofas, antique decor, and personal touches that reflect her personality
Step inside Dhurandhar star Saumya Tandon’s Mumbai home: French sofas, antique d
Anant Ambani's watch vs Lionel Messi's gift: Mukesh Ambani's son flaunts rare Richard Mille timepiece during Vantara visit worth Rs..., know cost, design, rarity
Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani wore rare Richard Mille 056 Sapphire Tourbillon
From Shahid Kapoor-Vishal Bhardwaj return to talented ensemble cast: 4 Reasons why O' Romeo promises to be big dhamaka in 2026
4 Reasons why Shahid- Vishal Bharadwaj's O' Romeo promises to be big dhamaka
In Pics: 10 richest royal families of India
In Pics: 10 richest royal families of India
Payal Gaming controversy explained: Private viral MMS video, YouTuber's response and more
Payal Gaming controversy explained: Private viral MMS video, YouTuber's response
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement