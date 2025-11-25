Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor questioned for 5 hours in Rs 252-crore drug case, Orry to appear before Mumbai Police on...

The Ghatkopar unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell summoned Siddhanth Kapoor and Orhan Awatramani aka Orry after their names cropped up during the interrogation of Mohammed Salim Suhail Shaikh, a key accused in a Rs 252-crore mephedrone seizure case.

Siddhanth Kapoor, son of veteran actor Shakti Kapoor and brother of actress Shraddha Kapoor, was on Tuesday questioned for nearly five hours by the Mumbai Police in connection with a drug seizure case. Siddhanth arrived at the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC)'s Ghatkopar unit in suburban Mumbai earlier in the day for recording his statement. Earlier, Siddhanth had been apprehended in Bengaluru in 2022 on charges of drug consumption.

The actor's questioning lasted for nearly five hours after which he was allowed to go, the officials said without providing further details. Siddhanth worked as an assistant director on Bhagam Bhag, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Chup Chup Ke before starring in movies such as Ugly, Paltan, Jazbaa, and Chehre among others. He played Dawood Ibrahim in the 2017 crime drama Haseena Parkar, based on Dawood's sister. His sister Shraddha played the titular character in the Apoorva Lakhia directorial.

The ANC has summoned influencer Orhan Awatramani, alias Orry, for recording his statement in the same case on November 26. The Ghatkopar unit of the ANC summoned the two celebrities after their names cropped up during the interrogation of Mohammed Salim Suhail Shaikh, a key accused in a Rs 252-crore mephedrone seizure case. According to the police, Shaikh had claimed that some film, fashion celebrities, a politician, and a Dawood's kin had participated in rave parties organised by him in India and abroad.

Shaikh, also known as 'Lavish', was deported from Dubai last month. He was initially arrested in a Rs 252-crore mephedrone seizure from Sangli in Maharashtra, and later arrested by the Ghatkopar unit of the ANC. He is a close aide of drug lord Salim Dola, who oversaw the manufacture and distribution of mephedrone in various states.

