Shraddha Kapoor opened up about the credit battle for the success of Stree 2 and even shared a major update on Stree 3.

Shraddha Kapoor has opened up about the success of her recent blockbuster, Stree 2, and addressed the debate about who is responsible for the success of the horror-comedy. Stree 2 is the direct sequel to the 2018 iconic film. When Bollywood was struggling for a clean hit, Stree 2 arrived and performed exceedingly well at the box office, grossing over Rs 800 crores worldwide.

Ever since the success of the film, there has been a PR battle over the credit. Some attributed the success to Shraddha, while others credited Rajkummar. Notably, director Amar Kaushik, writer Niren Bhatt, and supporting cast, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, and Pankaj Tripathi were ignored.

Speaking during an Indian Express event, Shraddha Kapoor addressed the debate of 'who's responsible for the success?' Shraddha appreciated the director, writer and producer for cracking a sequel. "It’s important not to make a sequel just for the sake of it — you need substance to bring people to theatres and earn genuine appreciation. They stayed true to how a sequel should be made and cracked the story of Stree 2. It had all the entertainment factors, brilliant actors and really entertaining dialogues. I believe it was a fabulous team effort. It was pure cinematic joy,” Shraddha said. She further added, "And ultimately, the audience decides, right? They leave their homes seeking entertainment and we’re happy we could deliver."

Shraddha also shared her excitement about the sequels of Stree and the Horror Universe. Kapoor revealed that Amar Kaushik already has a storyline for Stree 3. “When Amar sir told me he had a story for Stree 3, I got very excited because I knew it was going to be something amazing. I can’t wait to hear what it’s about.”

Concerning the significance of Stree 2’s success in a largely male industry, Shraddha asserted, “The answer is simple—a good film always works. That should motivate all of us to pull our socks up, not take anything for granted and make some really good films, staying true to the craft.”

