Shraddha Kapoor breaks silence on wedding rumours with Rohan Shrestha

Reports of Shraddha Kapoor dating Rohan Shrestha have been making the rounds for a very long time. It was also said that they are likely to tie the knot in 2020. During her recent magazine shoot clicked by Rohan, both Shraddha and he were teased by Bollywood celebs which almost confirmed their relationship. They also made several public appearances together in the past two years. Now finally Shraddha spoke about Rohan.

During an interaction with Bombay Times, the actor was asked about the buzz of her impending wedding with the ace photographer. To which Shraddha told the daily, "Right now, I don’t have the time to think about anything apart from the movies that I am doing. And like you said, it’s only ‘buzz’."

Shraddha has finally set the record straight!

Earlier when Shraddha's dad and veteran actor Shakti Kapoor was asked about her wedding rumours, he had told Spotboye, "There is no truth to it. Shraddha has no plans of marrying anyone for coming 4-5 years. She has too much on her plate at the moment and is focussed on her upcoming projects. Her calendar is chock-a-block for the next two years. All this is crap."

He also said, "Shraddha has been linked to many actors in the past. Yeh film industry hai bhaiya, link karne se kuch nahi hota. His father, Rakesh (Bollywood’s ace photographer), is a dear friend of mine. We all are family friends. My daughter tells me everything what's happening in her life. She will never marry without her parents’ consent."